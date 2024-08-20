aespa scripts history as FIRST ever foreign female artist to command Tokyo Dome for 2 years consecutively

aespa has once again made history, becoming the first foreign female artist to perform at Tokyo Dome for two consecutive years. The group's live tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE in Tokyo Dome - Special Edition, took place on August 17th and 18th, drawing an overwhelming crowd and cementing their status as a powerhouse in the global music scene.

This remarkable achievement comes just 2 years and 9 months after aespa's debut, showcasing their rapid rise to fame. The group's second solo concert at the iconic Tokyo Dome attracted approximately 94,000 fans over two days. Tickets for the event sold out almost immediately, including seats with restricted views, highlighting the immense demand to see the quartet in action.

What makes this feat even more extraordinary is that aespa is the first overseas female artist to hold consecutive concerts at Tokyo Dome, a venue often reserved for the biggest names in music. The group's success in Japan has been nothing short of phenomenal, with nearly 200,000 fans attending their shows across various cities during their Japan arena tour. From Fukuoka to Nagoya, Saitama to Osaka, aespa's influence continues to expand, capturing the hearts of fans across Japan.

During their Tokyo Dome concert, aespa delivered a performance that was nothing short of spectacular. They introduced an upgraded setlist, including songs from their Japanese debut single Hot Mess and fan favorites like Sun & Moon and Zoom Zoom. The group also thrilled the audience with lively renditions of hits such as Hold on Tight, Spicy, Yolo, Live My Life, and We Go. In a special moment, the members rode vehicles through the venue, bringing them closer to the fans and creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

In a heartfelt message to their fans, aespa expressed their deep gratitude, "It's thanks to all of you that we can perform at Tokyo Dome again this year. We're deeply moved by your support and hope you enjoyed the show. We promise to continue giving our best, so please keep supporting us." Their words resonated with the audience, further solidifying the bond between aespa and their devoted fanbase.

As aespa continues their second world tour, their next stop is in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 24th.

