aespa's Karina, IVE's Wonyoung surpass Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jin on Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August; full list

On August 22, The Korea Business Research Institute unveiled the idol individual brand reputation rankings for August 2024, revealing a dynamic shift in the top positions. These rankings are based on an extensive analysis of 106,693,691 data points collected between July 22 and August 22, 2024. This data was used to evaluate consumer participation, media presence, communication levels, and community engagement.

aespa's Karina clinched the number one spot, surpassing long-standing favorites like ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and BTS’ Jin. Her impressive brand reputation index of 3,731,337 marks a significant 42.16% increase from July's 2,624,757.

Karina's ascent is attributed to her strong consumer participation, media presence, and high community engagement, with a notable positivity ratio of 91.70%. Her keywords included ‘supernova’ and ‘ambassador,’ reflecting her rising influence and positive public perception.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung secured second place with a brand reputation index of 3,442,962, a 25.26% increase from July. Wonyoung's high media and community indices underscore her growing impact and widespread appeal, contributing to her substantial climb in rankings.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo rounded out the top three with a reputation index of 3,251,136, reflecting a 13.27% rise from his previous score. His strong performance in consumer participation and media coverage highlights his sustained popularity.

These rankings also showed notable drops for some high-profile idols. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon landed in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,087,642, down 12.58% from July. BTS’ Jin, once a top contender, secured fifth place with an index of 2,977,916, a sharp 46.88% decrease from his previous high.

Enlisted below are the top 30 idol individual brand reputation rankings for August 2024

