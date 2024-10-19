aespa’s Karina wins first music show award as soloist before official debut with track UP

aespa’s Karina recently released a new solo song titled UP and it has managed to win the first music show award. The artist has made history with this, as she took first place even before making her debut as a solo artist.

On October 19, 2024, aespa’s Karina officially won an award for her solo song. The recently released track of the artist titled UP has been placed first at the South Korean music show called Music Core and won a prize. The award is considered a major win for soloists and that she won even before debuting solo has showcased her capability and potential as an individual artist in the future.

The song first debuted during aespa’s world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE and the artist performed it during the show. The other members of the group, Winter, Ningning and Giselle, also performed their solo songs, Spark, Bored! and Dopamine. The songs have been officially released digitally on all music platforms.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights. It is expected that the group will be performing songs from the upcoming album during the concert as well.

Moreover, the group is also set to make their comeback with another mini-album titled Whiplash. It will be released on October 21, 2024.