Weak Hero Class 2 announces THIS premiere date on Netflix; Park Ji Hoon returns to fight bullies and makes new friends

Weak Hero Class is back with a new season of the gripping tale of Park Ji Hoon taking on bullies in a high school set up. It will take off from where season 1 left—the protagonist expecting to have a fresh start in a new school but landing in greater trouble. The drama production team just announced the premiere date and fans will not have to wait long to watch it on Netflix. A teaser was also released on April 2, with the introduction to the protagonists' new friends and enemies, increasing anticipation for a thrilling show.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Park Ji Hoon will reprise his role as the bold Yoen Si Eun, who defies the bullies and sets hierarchical order in Eunjang High School right from the day of his arrival. The story will start with the head bully of his class asking him to be their slave and him retaliating with an intense, rage-filled stare, clenching his classic survival weapon—a pen. Premiering this month, the drama's teaser shows Yoen Si Eun saying how he forgot what it is like to have friends ever since his previous school friend Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) was hospitalized in a half-dead condition.

At Yoen Si Eun's new school, rumors circulate that he killed a student before transferring, leading to everyone looking at him with wary eyes. However, three students look beyond the gossip and make him feel the warmth of friendship once again. His newly formed bond with Park Hu Min (Ryeoun), Seo Jun Tae (Choi Min Young) and Ko Hyeon Tak (Lee Min Jae) will be available to watch on Netflix on April 25. After a week, Seo Jun Tae is beaten up badly by the bullies; his friends will put on a fight or die show. Yoen Si Eun, who is now more ruthless than ever, takes on the main antagonist, Geum Seong Je (Lee Jun Young), pledging to protect his friends.

The teaser ends with him delivering his classic dialogue, "Don't cross the line," in a chilling tone, directed at the bullies. It shows that once he reaches the limit of his tolerance level, he would stop at nothing to establish good against evil.

