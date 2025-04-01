Radhika Merchant steps straight out of vintage era in her corset top and custom Chanderi saree at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

When it’s Radhika Merchant, you know luxury and elegance are going to take the front seat. Attending the Vivienne Westwood fashion show tonight (1st March), the Ambani family's younger bahu stepped out in high-fashion couture, and honestly, she looked nothing less than a vintage painting — ready to make us swoon. Her look details are worth checking out; trust me, you won’t be able to ignore them.

Radhika Merchant has always ensured that with every appearance, she makes a statement — but this recent one might just be our favorite yet. For the special event tonight, she wore an earthy-toned corset-style top from the renowned brand Vivienne Westwood. It was a beautiful fusion of art and fashion, featuring a painting of Daphnis and Chloe by French artist François Boucher. The corset top had beige lightweight fabric along the sides, hugging her waist perfectly.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her top was undoubtedly the highlight, but wait until you see the real fashion game-changer — the bottom! Instead of a usual skirt or jeans, Mrs. Ambani paired her artistic top with a custom Chanderi saree. It was a light-shaded piece draped gracefully around her lower body, with clean pleats visible at the front. And there was a twist: instead of draping the pallu over her shoulder, she carried it over her arms. Surprisingly, it too was adorned with artistic painting.

In terms of accessories, she opted for standout pieces — embellished traditional round earrings paired with a choker necklace crafted from white and golden beads. On her wrist, she wore a hand-chain bracelet that completed her accessory game with finesse.

Creating a mesmerizing look, Radhika elevated her allure with a radiant base achieved using the right shade of foundation and concealer. She added a perfect touch of subtlety with a glowing blush, light-shaded eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. Keeping every detail in focus, she tied her hair into a low bun, with soft front strands falling gracefully on her face.

Radhika Merchant has truly positioned herself as a fashion enthusiast — from her outfit choice to her styling, everything set a trend that’s hard to ignore.

