Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reportedly makes massive profit after selling Dadar West flat for Rs 11.61 crore; find out

Renowned interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , has reportedly sold a nearly 2,000 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai’s Dadar West, within the Kohinoor Altissimo project, for Rs 11.61 crore. According to property documents accessed by Zapkey, the transaction was officially registered on March 28, 2025.

Reports indicate that Gauri Khan initially purchased the apartment in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore. Since then, its value has surged by 37%, reaching the Rs 11.61 crore mark. According to the documents, the buyers of the apartment are Devendra Chaukar, who holds an 87.5% share, and Vandana Agarwal, who owns the remaining 12.5%.

The property is situated on the 21st floor of Kohinoor Altissimo (Kohinoor Square) in Dadar West, Mumbai. This upscale, gated community is known for offering a premium lifestyle and is part of a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The development features apartments in various configurations, catering to luxury living.

The sale includes two dedicated parking spaces, and the price per square foot for the built-up area comes to approximately Rs 58,507 per sq. ft.

This high-profile transaction highlights the ever-evolving luxury real estate market in Mumbai, emphasizing the strong demand for prime properties. Meanwhile, the King actor has been making waves for leasing two lavish duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Khar, for a three-year tenure at Rs 8.67 crore, as reported by HT.com.

According to the report, SRK and his family are temporarily relocating from their iconic Mannat bungalow due to an extensive renovation and expansion of its annexe, a process expected to take nearly two years.

For the duration, they will be shifting to Pali Hill, where Khan has leased four floors in the Puja Casa building from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family.

The report revealed that each floor consists of a single apartment, and while the new residence may not match Mannat in sheer size, it provides ample space for his security team and staff. The Jawan actor will reportedly be paying a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the apartments.

