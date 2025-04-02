The Divorce Insurance Episode 1-2 Recap: Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin’s chaotic arrest and a run-in with his ex

The highly anticipated drama The Divorce Insurance finally premiered on March 31, offering a fresh and unconventional take on marriage, divorce, and financial security. The story follows Noh Ki Jun, a thrice-divorced insurance developer, as he launches an innovative yet controversial product: divorce insurance. Alongside his quirky team, he handles the complexities of relationships, heartbreak, and business risks.

Episode 1

The episode 1 kicks off at a wedding fair, where Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook) and his team—Kang Han Deul (Lee Joo Bin), An Jeon Man (Lee Kwang Soo), and Ah Yeong (EXY)—attempt to promote their new divorce insurance policy. While engaged couples are initially repulsed by the idea, Ki Jun passionately argues that divorce preparation is just as crucial as wedding planning. The pitch doesn’t go as expected, leading to an embarrassing exit for the team. However, when one interested customer approaches them, Ki Jun sees hope for his idea.

A flashback reveals that three months ago, Ki Jun was struggling after a series of failed product launches. When his boss, Na Dae Bok (Kim Won Hae), finds out his wife is divorcing him, Ki Jun seizes the opportunity to propose his divorce insurance plan. Meanwhile, Han Deul, a newly divorced underwriter, is still reeling from her breakup. She finds herself overwhelmed by the smallest reminders of her past relationship, particularly when she mistakenly buys food portions meant for two.

At work, Ki Jun faces resistance from Jeon Man, who is skeptical about the risks involved. It’s revealed that Jeon Man has been divorced once, while Ki Jun has been through three failed marriages. Their differing perspectives lead to heated debates, with Ki Jun defending his belief that both weddings and divorces can lead to happiness.

Meanwhile, Han Deul reconnects with Ah Yeong, who insists that she toughen up. Later that night, Han Deul struggles to dispose of an old mattress, coincidentally crossing paths with a drunken Ki Jun. A series of misunderstandings lands them in a hilarious situation: falling onto the mattress together in public, leading to their arrest for indecency. At the police station, their bickering continues, and despite their mutual annoyance, there’s an undeniable chemistry between them.

With his divorce insurance idea gaining traction, Ki Jun begins forming his team. Ah Yeong, with her eccentric personality, is hired despite her quirks. Jeon Man, though hesitant, joins as a risk surveyor. To Ki Jun’s surprise, Han Deul also applies for a position, impressing him with her logical approach to divorce statistics. Despite their rocky first meeting, he offers her a job.

Things take a dramatic turn when the company announces that a high-profile financial analyst, or "quant," from the Singapore branch is joining as the executive vice president of the project. Adding to the pressure, the CEO demands insurance for his soon-to-be-divorced daughter, making the stakes even higher.

The episode ends with the team speculating about the mysterious quant, known for her cold, data-driven approach. Just as they gossip in the elevator, the doors open to reveal the new executive: none other than Ki Jun’s ex-ex-ex-wife, Na Rae (Lee Da Hee). The shocking revelation leaves Ki Jun stunned, setting the stage for more chaos ahead.

Episode 2

Episode 2 of The Divorce Insurance dives deeper into the team’s struggles as they refine their groundbreaking policy while managing personal relationships and lingering emotions. The episode begins with Na Rae, the new executive VP, pushing the team to gather data on divorce causes. She takes a cold, statistical approach, which immediately clashes with Han Deul’s more emotional perspective. Ki Jun sides with Han Deul, while their boss, Dae Bok, remains diplomatic. Meanwhile, Jeon Man finds himself unintentionally getting along with Na Rae, much to his own annoyance.

Na Rae questions Ki Jun’s feelings about her sudden return, but he remains indifferent. She reveals she has been promoted to the Chinese branch, meaning her time on the project is temporary. Despite his composed demeanor, her presence clearly affects him. The team splits up for research. Jeon Man, more interested in gaming than data collection, takes Na Rae to an internet café, where they analyze online discussions on divorce. They unexpectedly bond, and Na Rae casually reveals that her marriage to Ki Jun lasted only three months before they called it off.

Meanwhile, Ki Jun and Han Deul’s research takes an unpredictable turn. Instead of focus groups, he takes her to lunch, where they run into Han Deul’s ex. After a heated parking dispute, Ki Jun secures their spot by winning at rock-paper-scissors. Their next stop is a temple café, where Han Deul meets Ki Jun’s ex-ex-wife, now a Buddhist monk. Clearly uncomfortable, Ki Jun escapes, leaving Han Deul to conduct the interview.

The monk shares that she had always been drawn to spirituality but followed her family’s wishes to marry. When she finally embraced her calling, Ki Jun supported her decision to leave, leading to an amicable split. Han Deul, still dealing with the shame of her own divorce, finds unexpected solace in the conversation. Later, Ki Jun and Han Deul attend a stargazing event, where he introduces her to The Funeral of Words, a poem about insuring words against emotional pain. This leads Han Deul to ask if he has ever been hurt by words, hinting at hidden wounds beneath his carefree attitude.

Elsewhere, Na Rae opens up to Jeon Man, explaining that her marriage with Ki Jun ended purely through words; they never even registered it. She ponders the idea of a “word insurance” to protect people from emotional scars. At a knitting workshop, Na Rae joins Han Deul and selects green thread: Ki Jun’s favorite color. She admits she doesn’t regret the divorce but still has lingering feelings for him.

As the team finalizes the policy, they also introduce couple bonding services to help reduce divorce rates. To celebrate, they head to a bowling alley, where Ki Jun teaches Han Deul how to play, sparking Na Rae’s jealousy. A competitive match follows, with Na Rae growing frustrated over Ki Jun and Han Deul’s teamwork. The night continues with a chaotic karaoke session, ending with Na Rae offering Jeon Man a ride to provoke Ki Jun, who remains unfazed, having already booked a cab with Han Deul.

With the policy finalized, the board sets a tough condition: they must sell 30 policies in three days, with a 0% divorce rate among policyholders for six months. To meet the goal, Ki Jun suggests marketing at a wedding fair. Amid the fair’s chaos, they successfully attract buyers. A hesitant woman signs up, followed by a bride’s mother. However, just as another woman arrives: the groom’s mother- both freeze in shock. The revelation? They’re in-laws!

