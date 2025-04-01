Kareena Kapoor Khan is a red-carpet bombshell in custom Vivienne Westwood slit-cut gown

When Bebo’s here, glam comes hand in hand. After Radhika Merchant and Mira Kapoor, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the first-ever Vivienne Westwood fashion show today (1 April) in Mumbai, looking absolutely bold and beautiful in the wine-colored thigh-high slit cut dress. With the trendy design hugging her body, the actress’s choice of ensemble added a romantic feel to her night event look. Excited to know the deets? Then, keep reading!

For the glamorous event tonight, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to get dressed in the stand-out and high-fashion custom wine-colored off-shoulder dress from the renowned brand Vivienne Westwood. The sleeves gracefully fall on her shoulders, whereas the sweetheart neckline enhances her décolletage. Her dress cascaded down, cinching her waist to seamlessly turn into a full flare. And that’s where the real game changer is.

It was not the usual gown looking like a skirt at the bottom but was designed with a long thigh-high slit cut at the slit, giving the view of her well-toned legs. Along with the high-fashion drama, this wine-colored dress brought the right amount of drama with every step she walked.

This Saif Ali Khan’s wife-inspired party outfit is just what your glam wardrobe is lacking. The satin fabric hugging the body with the slit cut at the side, adding the trendy vibes, made this wine outfit just a perfect ensemble to don for a memorable event, be it a red carpet or cocktail night.

The fashion icon’s outfit was enough to keep the whole convo focused on her, so she enhanced her appearance with minimal accessories. For earrings, she chose studs and added the perfect finishing touch with the rings. Ensuring not to take the limelight from the other details, the actress strove her hair with the loose waves, adding the volume. She gracefully kept one side in front, with the other side at the back.

Regarding her makeup, she kept things full-on glam. Her smokey eyeshadow and defined brows gave the actress’s look a sultry and mesmerizing touch. The rosy blush added an enchanting glow, and lastly, the nude-shade lip color tied all the details together. Paired with high heels from Jimmy Choo, Kareena completed her glamorous look with a flawless masterpiece.

In this wine-colored off-shoulder dress, Kareena Kapoor looked like a sight we never wanted to get enough of. It was a show-stopper look that was enough to halt the surroundings.

