Sachein OTT release: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh's Tamil rom-com online as it returns to theaters
Here’s everything you need to know about Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein before watching it online.
Sachein is a Tamil romantic comedy film that originally hit the big screens in 2005. Directed by John Mahendran, it received positive responses, especially for Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia D'Souza's onscreen chemistry. As the film is set for a re-release in theaters on April 18, let’s find out where to watch it online.
Where to watch Sachein
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video. Those who wish to enjoy this film from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on these platforms.
Official trailer and plot of Sachein
The story of Sachein revolves around a carefree and fun-loving guy who joins a college in Ooty and instantly falls for Shalini, a beautiful yet short-tempered student. To stand out from her many admirers, he playfully teases her, leading to an unexpected friendship.
However, jealousy and misunderstandings arise when another student, Santhanam, falsely accuses Sachein of writing a love confession on a college wall. Sachein eventually admits his love, but Shalini refuses to acknowledge her feelings. As their college days end, she secretly plans to confess but hesitates upon learning Sachein is a billionaire’s son. Overcoming her ego, she finally declares her love at the airport, and they reunite happily.
Cast and crew of Sachein
Sachein is directed and written by John, with Kalaipuli S Thanu producing the film. The cinematography is handled by Jeeva, while VT Vijayan takes care of the editing. On the other hand, the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
The film stars Thalapathy Vijay as Sachein and Genelia D’Souza as Shalini, with Kaniha dubbing for her character. Bipasha Basu plays Manju, while Vadivelu portrays Ayyasamy (Arnold) and Santhanam appears as Santhanam. The supporting cast includes Raghuvaran as Sachein’s father, Thalaivasal Vijay, Thadi Balaji, Mohan Sharma, Baby Sharmi, Mayilsamy, Rashmi, and Chitra Rangavasan in key roles.
