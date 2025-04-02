Throwback: When Kamal Haasan addressed romancing heroines half his age on-screen; ‘It’s not that difficult’

Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest cinema stars of India. The legendary actor has worked in the film industry of various languages and his impeccable filmography over decades requires no proof. And in one of his old interviews, the actor had addressed the frequent debate that is common in showbiz of all the languages about senior actors romancing younger actresses on-screen.

In an interview with NDTV, Kamal Haasan addressed the same and revealed that he has never had any objection to getting to work with younger actresses and can do it even now, be it in films or in his life itself.

Moreover, he added that since cinema as a medium of art imitates life, it should not be a difficulty to represent the same thing on the silver screen as well, as such things even happen in real life.

For the untold, before Kamal Haasan, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi had addressed the same misconception about older actors working with actresses half their age. The Viduthalai star, in a previous interview with Rediff, had revealed if he felt awkward working with much younger actresses.

In response, Vijay highlighted that for him, the age of the co-actress does not really matter since it is all about the work that they do and their performance, which eventually goes up.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, the actor is in the news courtesy of his upcoming film Thug Life, where he has reunited with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actor was last seen in the film Indian 2.

An AR Rahman musical, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar and others in key roles.

