Divyabharathi REACTS to dating rumors with GV Prakash Kumar after his divorce from Saindhavi: 'I would never..'

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi parted ways last year. While the news saddened many, a section of the internet quickly blamed actress Divyabharathi for their split. Since she worked with GV Prakash in the 2021 film Bachelor, trolls speculated that they had been dating. Although both GV Prakash and Divyabharathi had previously addressed these baseless rumors, they continued to spread, eventually prompting the latter to issue a statement on her social media handle.

In her statement, Divyabharathi asserted that her name had been unfairly linked to a “personal family matter.” She made it clear that she had no involvement in GV Prakash’s family issues. Denying all allegations, she firmly stated that she would never date an actor, especially a married man.

"To be blunt, I would never date an actor, and certainly not a married man. I've remained silent until now, believing baseless rumors didn't warrant my attention. However, this has crossed a line," she wrote.

The actress explained that she had initially stayed silent, believing baseless rumors were not worth her attention. However, as the situation escalated, she felt compelled to speak out. She refused to let false claims tarnish her reputation.

"I am a strong, independent woman, and I will not be defined by gossip. Let's focus on building a better world, instead of spreading negativity. Respect my boundaries. This is my first and final statement on this matter," Divyabharathi concluded.

Take a look at her post below:

In an earlier interview with Galatta Tamil, GV Prakash Kumar addressed the rumors linking him to Divyabharathi since their film Bachelor. He clarified that they shared only a professional relationship and had never even met outside of work.

Divyabharathi also spoke out, stating that she was unfairly blamed for his divorce and faced brutal trolling. After hearing about his co-star’s ordeal, GV advised her to ignore the negativity and focus on her work.

For those unaware, GV Prakash and Saindhavi tied the knot in 2013 and filed for mutual divorce in the Chennai family court on March 24 this year.

