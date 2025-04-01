Jahnvi Kapoor is dripping in glam as she turns heads in a hot slit-cut gown at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

At the Vivienne Westwood show, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a total princess in a mint green corset-style gown.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Apr 01, 2025  |  10:30 PM IST |  7.8K
Jahnvi Kapoor is dripping in glam as she turns heads in a hot slit-cut gown at Vivienne Westwood fashion show
PC: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor is a total diva when it comes to slaying in bold fits and dazzling at an event. Living an absolute fashionista moment at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show, she served a Disney Princess style and looked stunning. Snapped in a pastel green colored dress, here is a deep dive into how the actor styled this look for the big night. 

Taking it up a notch, the Mili actor knew exactly what she was doing when she picked out a soft mint-green colored palette for the dress. How can a dress ever be extra without some sparkle? Adding a little bling, she looked fabulous with a corseted-style bodice. Giving into that extra flair, she picked a sweetheart neckline and a tube pattern.

PC: Varinder Chawla

Living her diva moment, Kapoor walked gracefully as she arrived at the carpet. Hair flips and everything, the actor picked a flowy skirt for the look. Not giving up on adding modern touches to the ensemble, she chose a thigh-high slit for the look. As if that wasn’t enough, the floor-length gown perfectly carried behind her in long-length fabric.

Keeping the tones soft, Janhvi matched this dress in sparkly silver and mint-green shades. Ready to be Cinderella in her glass slippers, the starkid flaunted a pair of transparent heels with a touch of soft green. Keeping it sparkly, she dazzled in strappy stilettos. The Ulajh actor definitely looked like a modern-day Disney princess in this outfit and lived up to Vivienne Westwood’s legacy.

Advertisement

PC: Varinder Chawla

Going for a royal look for the accessories as well, the 28-year-old star held on to her bling. With a diamond-studded ring on her finger, she painted her nails in a nude shade to complement the soft shades of the outfit. She opted for a mint-colored diamond studded neckpiece to go with the outfit. Keeping the focus on her gown, she added minimal studs to her ears and ditched all other accessories. 

Adding a princess-style edge to her look, the actor flaunted her locks in stylish waves. Keeping it sharp, she chose a contoured makeup look to suit the posh affair. Accentuating her eyes, she played around with nude eyeshadow and mascara. Going for a cute face, she added some cheek tint and highlighter. Adding final touches like a pro, she chose a glossy pink lip shade to complete her attire for the night. 

What do you think of Janhvi’s latest look?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant steps straight out of vintage era in her corset top and custom Chanderi saree at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

About The Author
Shweta Patokar
Shweta Patokar
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

A post-graduate in journalism, Shweta is a Mumbai-based content creator with about 3 years of e...

Advertisement

Latest Articles