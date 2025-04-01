Jahnvi Kapoor is dripping in glam as she turns heads in a hot slit-cut gown at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

Janhvi Kapoor is a total diva when it comes to slaying in bold fits and dazzling at an event. Living an absolute fashionista moment at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show, she served a Disney Princess style and looked stunning. Snapped in a pastel green colored dress, here is a deep dive into how the actor styled this look for the big night.

Taking it up a notch, the Mili actor knew exactly what she was doing when she picked out a soft mint-green colored palette for the dress. How can a dress ever be extra without some sparkle? Adding a little bling, she looked fabulous with a corseted-style bodice. Giving into that extra flair, she picked a sweetheart neckline and a tube pattern.

Living her diva moment, Kapoor walked gracefully as she arrived at the carpet. Hair flips and everything, the actor picked a flowy skirt for the look. Not giving up on adding modern touches to the ensemble, she chose a thigh-high slit for the look. As if that wasn’t enough, the floor-length gown perfectly carried behind her in long-length fabric.

Keeping the tones soft, Janhvi matched this dress in sparkly silver and mint-green shades. Ready to be Cinderella in her glass slippers, the starkid flaunted a pair of transparent heels with a touch of soft green. Keeping it sparkly, she dazzled in strappy stilettos. The Ulajh actor definitely looked like a modern-day Disney princess in this outfit and lived up to Vivienne Westwood’s legacy.

Going for a royal look for the accessories as well, the 28-year-old star held on to her bling. With a diamond-studded ring on her finger, she painted her nails in a nude shade to complement the soft shades of the outfit. She opted for a mint-colored diamond studded neckpiece to go with the outfit. Keeping the focus on her gown, she added minimal studs to her ears and ditched all other accessories.

Adding a princess-style edge to her look, the actor flaunted her locks in stylish waves. Keeping it sharp, she chose a contoured makeup look to suit the posh affair. Accentuating her eyes, she played around with nude eyeshadow and mascara. Going for a cute face, she added some cheek tint and highlighter. Adding final touches like a pro, she chose a glossy pink lip shade to complete her attire for the night.

What do you think of Janhvi’s latest look?

