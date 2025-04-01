Salman Khan proves his JALWA is different as he wears Oswald the Lucky Rabbit-print jeans for Eid party

Even after all these years, Salman Khan’s fashion never fails to leave us speechless. At Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party, where everyone was dressed in traditional ensembles, the actor stood out with his usual charm in a casual and quirky printed outfit. His T-shirt and jacket might seem normal at first glance, but wait until you notice the print on his bottoms—it’ll definitely bring back childhood memories. Let’s decode his look!

At the Eid party last night, Salman Khan went in the opposite direction compared to the other celebrities. Instead of a traditional ensemble, he rocked a casual vibe. Reflecting his easygoing style, the star wore a black T-shirt with a small V-cut at the front. It was a lightweight piece, perfect for staying comfortable. To give it a stylish touch, he layered it with a jacket. He chose a grey-hued jacket with a collar and front pocket design. He kept the front open, giving equal attention to his T-shirt underneath.

His upper layer was indeed simple and casual—but wait until you see his bottoms. Reliving childhood nostalgia, Salman decided to pair his black T-shirt and grey jacket with straight-fitting blue ripped jeans. But the real show-stealer was the print on them. His jeans featured graphics of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a cartoon character created by Walt Disney in 1927, adding a playful twist to his Eid party look. Honestly, it stole all the limelight.

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s outfit was all about exuding confidence through effortless style. It also served as an inspiration to upgrade men’s fashion. Looking more into his styling, the outfit itself did all the talking, so he kept his accessories minimal—wearing his forever-favorite silver bracelet with a blue stone in the center, a cool chain, and round silver earrings.

The Sikandar star gave his festive appearance a well-groomed finish with a clean-shaven look and neatly styled hair. Lastly, he completed the ensemble with black shoes that were both cool and perfect for the finishing touch.

We absolutely love Salman Khan’s look—it was stylish, effortless, and undeniably quirky. With this appearance, the actor once again showed that fashion is all about embracing personal style with pride.

What are your thoughts on this Salman Khan look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia brings South Indian twist to her first day of Navratri puja with pink and golden salwar suit