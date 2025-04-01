Alia Bhatt styles Rs 3,80,890 Gucci bag with monochrome outfit for a relaxed yet luxe look at Mumbai airport
Serving looks at the airport, Alia Bhatt decided to keep her outfit relaxed yet luxurious as she donned an ivory ensemble paired with a Gucci bag.
Alia Bhatt always knows how to keep fashion enthusiasts on their toes. From her dreamy saree looks to casual airport fashion, the actress’s style is nothing short of iconic. Her recent airport look was an absolute blast. Ensuring she didn’t miss out on the ultra-chic airport fashion trend, she embraced a light-shade palette with an ivory outfit. Curious to know the details? Keep reading!
Nailing airport fashion effortlessly, Alia Bhatt chose a light-shade palette that screamed elegance. For the base, she wore a fitted white inner top. To layer it, she opted for an ivory shrug featuring a collar design and an open front. Adding a cool factor and an easy-breezy vibe, she rolled up her sleeves—making it the perfect summer fashion inspiration.
The Raazi actress’s outfit wasn’t just about the top layers—it also included travel-friendly bottoms that offered ease of movement. Staying true to the monochrome aesthetic, Alia paired her white top and ivory shrug with ivory trousers. The trousers featured a neat waistband, a flattering fit at the waist, and a relaxed silhouette.
Adding the perfect finishing touches to her airport look, Alia accessorized with simple gold earrings and elevated the ensemble with a touch of luxury—a Gucci bag worth approximately Rs 3,80,890. To beat the sun in style, she sported cool sunglasses. Paying attention to every detail, Mrs. Kapoor styled her hair into a sleek bun, with no loose strands in sight.
Enhancing her natural beauty, she opted for minimal makeup: a radiant base, a soft blush glow on her cheekbones, and a nude-shade lipstick as the final touch. Her makeup served as the perfect inspiration for a casual outing—polished, yet not overdone.
Finally, she completed her effortlessly chic airport look with clean white sneakers.
Alia Bhatt’s addition to our airport fashion lookbook is fresh, elegant, and effortless. Her combination of ivory and white tones, minimal accessories, and a luxe statement bag is the perfect ensemble for anyone seeking a travel-friendly yet impactful style.
