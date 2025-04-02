Who wore what at Vivienne Westwood fashion show: Radhika Merchant, Kareena Kapoor to Disha Patani

For the first time ever, the Vivienne Westwood fashion show was held in Mumbai and it was an event full of glitz and glamor. Our favorite celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Merchant, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and more, brought high-fashion drama to the event. In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the celebs who slayed in their not-so-basic outfits. So, let’s dive in!

1. Radhika Merchant

For the eventful night, Ambani’s younger daughter-in-law exuded vintage vibes in a Vivienne Westwood corset top featuring a painting of Daphnis and Chloe by French artist François Boucher. She paired it with a custom Chanderi saree, elegantly draping the pallu over her arms.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a gorgeous custom Vivienne Westwood gown featuring off-shoulder detailing and a thigh-high slit, perfectly highlighting her well-toned legs.

3. Disha Patani

Stealing the spotlight, Disha Patani made a glamorous appearance at the event in an Athena gown from Clio Peppiatt, priced at Rs 3,66,990. The sleeveless design featured a deep neckline that enhanced her look, while the shimmery fabric with golden detailing added a touch of high-fashion elegance.

4. Vaani Kapoor

For the star-studded fashion show, Vaani Kapoor slipped into the stunning Long Ginnie Pencil Dress from Vivienne Westwood. The champagne-colored dress featured ruched detailing and a fitted bodice, making it perfect for a night event.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

Another actress who donned a Vivienne Westwood outfit was Bhumi Pednekar. She brought high-fashion drama in a denim blazer paired with jeans. Keeping the jacket open, she let her statement pearl jewelry take center stage.

6. Manushi Chillar

At the night event, Manushi Chhillar looked absolutely ethereal, embracing a dark-shade palette. She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood bustier gown in a rich purple hue, featuring a corset-style waist that flowed into a cascading skirt. The gown also had a one-sided sleeve detail with a pallu-like fabric, which she gracefully wrapped around her arms.

7. Aditya Roy Kapur

Our Punjabi Munda, Aditya Roy Kapur, looked absolutely dashing at the night event in a black-and-white striped shirt, worn loose for a relaxed vibe. He paired it with a velvet wine-colored blazer and matching loose-fit velvet pants. His perfectly groomed beard and hairstyle added to his effortlessly handsome look.

8. Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma made a striking impression in a never-before-seen look, sporting a cool grey T-shirt from Vivienne Westwood. The T-shirt featured diamond-shaped detailing in orange and light grey, along with yellow embroidered accents. He paired it with dhoti-style trousers, adding a unique touch to his ensemble.

9. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor actor made a top-notch impression at the night event, stunning in a soft mint-green Vivienne Westwood dress. The outfit featured a corset-style top with delicate square-box detailing, seamlessly flowing into a satin skirt with a thigh-high slit.

10. Mira Kapoor

For the final look of the night, we have Mira Kapoor, who opted for a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood multi-colored mini dress in shades of pink, yellow, and lavender, evoking a dreamy sunset vibe.

