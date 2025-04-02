Watch: Allu Arjun goes incognito as he returns to Hyderabad; Rashmika Mandanna flashes million-dollar smile at airport

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema at the moment. The duo who set the screens ablaze with their irresistible chemistry in Pushpa 2 are now also in the news for their forthcoming films and projects.

Recently, Allu Arjun was spotted at the airport as he returned to his home in Hyderabad. The actor pulled off a rather incognito style, covering his face completely with a face mask and a cap. Moreover, he flaunted a rugged physique in black athleisure wear.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. The diva stepped out of the car, covered her face with a mask and a cap, and sported a white tank top with matching trousers and a grey blazer.

Take a look at the video here:

However, as soon as the paparazzi surrounded her for pictures, the diva pulled off her mask and flaunted her million-dollar smile, responding to their wishes and posing for the lens before entering the airport.

For the untold, Allu Arjun recently grabbed attention when reports about him changing his name based on numerological suggestions had surfaced. As per the Cine Josh report, the actor intends to add two U’s and two N’s to the existing spelling of his name, which will ensure better luck and success for his career.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film front has also been in the spotlight, as the Telugu superstar will be collaborating with filmmakers Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas in two highly anticipated films, respectively.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna delivered a promising performance in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. Next up, she has Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama in the pipeline for her Bollywood film front.

Speaking about Telugu cinema, the Dear Comrade star is a part of Dhanush’s Kuberaa and has the film The Girlfriend in the pipeline.

