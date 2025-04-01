BLACKPINK fans divided over Jisoo’s pre-debut vocals during Nicki Minaj cover and Rosé-Jennie using the N-word

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is at the center of a major online debate after a pre-debut vocal cover video surfaced, sending fans and critics into a frenzy. On March 30, multiple clips of the BLACKPINK members performing various songs, likely part of their trainee evaluations under YG Entertainment, were leaked. The leak, allegedly by a former YG employee, came with a warning that more sensitive data from other big K-pop agencies would be released soon.

Things kicked off when Jisoo's video, along with footage of the other members, sparked accusations of them using racial slurs in their pre-debut performances. This has opened up a larger conversation about cultural sensitivity and how K-pop idols interact with different cultures. Fans are divided—some defend the members, while others question the industry's role in addressing these issues.

Among the leaked videos, one showed Jisoo covering Nicki Minaj's hit track, Right By My Side. The video has stirred significant reactions from both fans and non-fans. On one side, BLACKPINK's supporters have praised Jisoo's raw talent, particularly her vocal ability and effort to perfectly pronounce the English lyrics despite being Korean.

Fans have also swooned over her unfiltered visuals, noting her natural charm and the authenticity of her performance. On the other hand, some critics have questioned her vocal ability, implying that her singing skills might not have been enough for her to debut as an idol at the time.

However, the situation took a more controversial turn when other members of BLACKPINK came under fire for allegedly singing the "n-word" in their pre-debut performances. The situation gained further complexity when the leak was connected to a former employee of YG Entertainment, who claims to have access to even more sensitive materials from multiple top agencies, including SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels, Cube Entertainment, and others.

While opinions on BLACKPINK's Jisoo's raw vocals during her trainee days might vary, there's no denying how much she's evolved as both a singer and an actress. Her growth is clear in her latest solo album, Amortage, where she absolutely shines. The same goes for her three BLACKPINK sisters—Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa—who have all created magic with their own solo careers.

