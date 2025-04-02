Taylor Swift's BF Travis Kelce Becomes Uncle Again: Jason-Kylie Welcome Fourth Baby Girl; Know Her Unique Name

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has become an uncle once again. The latter's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have welcomed their fourth daughter, naming her Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

The pair broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, April 1. They revealed that Finnley was born on Sunday, March 30. The Kelce family already has three daughters: Wyatt, age 5; Elliotte, 4; and Bennett, 2.

In a joyous Instagram post, Kylie announced the birth with heartwarming pictures of their newborn. Swaddled in the first picture, Baby Finnley was adorned with a pink and blue hairbow. The following snaps captured the beaming parents holding their newest addition.

"Whoop, there she is!" Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in November, the Kelces announced the fourth pregnancy with a playful picture on Instagram, where each of the girls donned identical "big sister" sweaters.

The photo playfully captured the expressions of each of the kids. Kylie captioned the picture, "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!"

In the photo, Elliotte looked cheerful, while Wyatt looked shocked, covering her head in surprise, and Bennett cried, expressing her less-than-positive feelings out loud.

Last July, at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, Jason spoke about having a fourth child with People magazine. He said that family-size decisions were finally his wife Kylie's. He explained that they had originally discussed a certain number of children but would adjust according to Kylie's level of comfort.



"It’s not my decision. We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers, but I think whatever Kylie's comfortable with," Jason said.

A few days prior to giving birth, Kylie Kelce took to the March 27 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast to share her own birth plan and labor essentials. She mentioned not listening to music during labor.

She said, "I watch shows while we're waiting for the baby to descend. I do what is advised by the medical staff in the hospital because I truly believe that labor and delivery nurses are angels that have descended from heaven and landed on Earth."

With the birth of Finnley, the Kelce family continues its trend of special and meaningful names, each bearing an air of individuality with a common charm. The Kelce home, now abuzz with four little daughters, received congratulations from fans and followers, reacting with joy to the heartwarming pictures.

