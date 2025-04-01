Mira Kapoor looks like a dreamy sunset in multi-colored mini dress, blending pastel romance with sultry elegance at Vivienne Westwood fashion show

When Mira Kapoor steps in, time stands still to admire her style and beauty. No matter the occasion, she knows how to effortlessly turn heads with her impeccable choice of ensemble and keen attention to styling—constantly proving why she’s an inspiration for millennials and Gen Z alike. Attending a star-studded event today, on April 1st, she looked absolutely ethereal in a multi-colored mini dress. Excited to know the details? Let’s dive in!

Sharing a glimpse of her look tonight at the glamorous Vivienne Westwood fashion show, Mira Kapoor was seen striking poses in a stunning multi-colored mini dress. The vibrant palette featured shades of pink, lavender, and yellow, giving off enchanting sunset vibes. The off-shoulder detailing with loose, draped sleeves falling gracefully from her shoulders, paired with a deep neckline, added the perfect dose of boldness to the outfit.

The dress cinched beautifully at the waist while the fabric flowed effortlessly at the bottom. Its asymmetrical silhouette created a dynamic effect from front to back. As always, Shahid Kapoor’s wife exceeded expectations with her fashion choices. This outfit was a flawless pick for a night event, proving once again her ability to balance trendy design, bold details, and elegant comfort.

Adding the perfect touch of sparkle and sophistication, the style icon adorned her ears with diamond-studded earrings and rings. To elevate the look further, she carried a chic sling bag with comfortable straps and enough space for essentials. Her nails were painted a soft pink shade, complementing the overall palette.

Mira Kapoor’s makeup was a masterclass in blending subtlety with a hint of drama. Her eyes were enhanced with a thick stroke of eyeliner and soft-toned eyeshadow. Perfectly shaped eyebrows added sharpness to her expression, while a neutral blush highlighted her cheekbones. She completed the look with a nude pink lip shade. Paired with lace-up stiletto heels and her hair left open, she created a glamorous, high-fashion statement worth remembering.

Her appearance at the event wasn’t just a fashion moment—it was a reminder that when it comes to style, no one does it quite like Mira Kapoor. She’s clearly earned her PhD in fashion!

