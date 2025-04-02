Did Kim Soo Hyun use AI for press briefing? Fans detect 93 percent bot words in statement on Kim Sae Ron dating row

Kim Soo Hyun's first public appearance addressing allegations of dating Kim Sae Ron during her high school years remains a hot topic of discussion. Kim Soo Hyun's behavior at the press conference while delivering his speech was heavily criticized by netizens. A new controversy has emerged, claiming that he may have used an AI-generated script during the event. Was it artificial intelligence?

A netizen on social media shared a screenshot from an AI detection tool, allegedly verifying the authenticity of Kim Soo Hyun’s speech. The post, uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), showed a result indicating that 93 percent of his speech was AI-generated. The caption read, "Kim Soo Hyun was explaining so long-windedly that I ran the script through an AI detector, and it said 93%."

This revelation ignited further debate. Some netizens mocked the situation, with one commenting, "LMAO, KIM SOO HYUN'S SCRIPT WAS AI-GENERATED. This keeps getting worse for him." Others defended him, urging people to verify claims instead of blindly believing accusations: "For those haters and cyberbullies claiming Kim Soo Hyun’s speech was AI-generated, why not run the test yourselves?"

His speech received mixed reactions, with many questioning his defense. He clarified that he never dated Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor, insisting their relationship only began once she became an adult. He also explained why he kept their one-year relationship private, stating that disclosing it during the peak of Queen of Tears in 2024 would have negatively impacted the production team and everyone involved.

Kim Soo Hyun also denied any involvement in Kim Sae Ron’s 700 million KRW debt payment to the GOLDMEDALIST agency, assuring that he lost contact with the late actress after their breakup. He further clarifies that Kim Sae Ron’s death at the young age of 24 was not due to him.

The press conference did not feature a Q&A session, and he was observed crying while delivering his statement. However, some viewers were not swayed by his emotional display. Critics dubbed him the "King of Tears," while others accused him of acting and shedding "crocodile tears." As discussions continue, debates rage over his dating history and the authenticity of his speech.

