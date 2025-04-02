Kim Soo Hyun sees Instagram growth post-press con on Kim Sae Ron row; netizens claim he ‘bought followers’ for sympathy

Actor Kim Soo Hyun’s career has been under intense scrutiny ever since allegations about his past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron surfaced. The accusations, initially brought to public attention by YouTube channel Garosero, have led to widespread backlash, media criticism, and professional repercussions. Despite holding an emergency press conference on March 31 to deny the claims, the controversy continues to grow.

The aftermath of the scandal has been severe, with the actor losing endorsement deals and facing potential legal and financial consequences. Additionally, his highly anticipated Disney+ drama Knock Off, starring Jo Bo Ah, appears to be in jeopardy, with reports suggesting the production might be shelved for years or even canceled, which could result in heavy financial penalties.

However, an unexpected development has caught the attention of netizens. While Kim Soo Hyun has been steadily losing followers on social media since the controversy erupted, his Instagram account recorded an unusual increase in followers on April 1, just a day after his press conference. This marks the first time in over 20 days that his number of new followers has exceeded those who unfollowed him.

Before the controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram had over 21 million followers. Over the past month, he reportedly lost more than a million followers due to the backlash. However, after his public appearance at the press conference, analytics revealed that his account gained approximately 4,478 followers on April 1.

While the number is relatively small compared to his overall following, the shift in social media engagement is noteworthy, as it suggests that some netizens are either supporting him or closely following the controversy.

The rise in followers could be attributed to several factors. Some netizens speculate that new followers might include those who are monitoring the situation rather than showing support for the actor. Others believe that his press conference may have softened public perception slightly, leading to a shift in engagement.

And some users speculate that the upstick may have been staged by Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. However, with Garosero continuing to release alleged evidence against him and public opinion remaining largely negative, it remains uncertain whether this increase is an early sign of changing sentiment or just a temporary fluctuation.

Kim Soo Hyun’s team, including his agency GOLDMEDALIST, has remained relatively quiet following his press conference, aside from reiterating his denial of the allegations. Meanwhile, Garosero and netizens continue to dig into the timeline of events, releasing new claims and counter arguments. The case remains one of the most talked-about controversies in the entertainment industry, and as more details emerge, the impact on Kim Soo Hyun’s career and reputation will become clearer.

With the situation still developing and tensions running high, the actor's next move, whether in terms of legal action, another statement, or his professional commitments, will be closely watched by both fans and critics alike.

