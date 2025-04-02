The Family Man Season 3: Sharib Hashmi promises ‘triple’ fun in Manoj Bajpayee-led thriller show; ‘Lot of newness...’

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man series is one of the most loved and acclaimed shows on OTT. After two successful seasons, fans are now looking forward to the release of its third installment. Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi, whose character of JK Talpade has also become iconic, recently gave insights into the upcoming season.

During a recent conversation with MoneyControl.com, Sharib Hashmi promised that the upcoming third season of The Family Man will have a lot of exciting new elements. He mentioned that the fun will 'triple' in the third season.

He said, "In season three, there is a lot of newness in my character. We will learn new things, have more fun, and the scale of this season is bigger than before. When people saw season one, they loved it. In season two, it was double the fun. And in season three, I can guarantee that the fun will be triple," as he expressed excitement about the forthcoming season.

In addition to this, he also talked about his character, JK Talpade, from the series. He mentioned that it was easy for him to get into the character as he was born and raised in Mumbai. He emphasized being surrounded by Marathi-speaking people. The actor revealed that he was taught Marathi in his school until 10th grade and that most of his friends are from Maharashtra.

Sharib revealed that his language is a blend of influences, as his father was from Uttar Pradesh and his mother was from Delhi. "But Marathi, I love it. It’s one of my favorite languages, and when they saw my audition, they decided to make my character from Maharashtra," he further added. According to Hashmi, the switch from the originally planned Bengali character to a Marathi one felt natural to him.

On the professional front, Sharib Hashmi is currently enjoying the release of his film, Sanduk, currently streaming on Waves OTT.

Meanwhile, directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man Season 3, led by Manoj Bajpayee, will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in an important role. It was earlier this year that the makers announced the shoot wrap-up on the show, and it is now expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video after IPL 2025 matches.

