Kim Sae Ron’s family alleges that 8 friends knew of her and Kim Soo Hyun's relationship when she was minor

On March 31, Kim Soo Hyun had an emergency press conference, where he apologized to the public for the escalation of his ongoing dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron. He also denied the allegations and mentioned that he got romantically involved with the late actress in 2019, only after she turned an adult. A day later, the reaction of the bereaved family to his statements was revealed through the broadcast of TV Chosun’s Case File 24, as mentioned in an Allkpop article.

They alleged that more people could testify against his lie. The April 1 broadcast's host mentioned that they spoke with the attorney representing Kim Sae Ron's family, who shared the family's response to the press conference and also mentioned new updates. As per them, "They (the actress' family) expressed disappointment that while Kim Soo Hyun apologized to the public, he offered no apology to the bereaved family."

The attorney reportedly also mentioned that quite a few of Kim Sae Ron's close friends were aware of her dating Kim Soo Hyun for six years, since she was 15. The broadcaster quoted him as saying, "At least eight of Kim Sae Ron’s close friends were aware that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun since her teenage years." The lawyer also added that some of the friends were preparing a statement to expose Kim Soo Hyun's lie of not dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron.

They “might consider making it (the statement) public,” as they were infuriated after hearing the Queen of Tears' actor's press conference speech, as per the attorney. According to the attorney, if Kim Soo Hyun had simply acknowledged having feelings for Kim Sae Ron during her teenage years but clarified that their formal relationship only began after she turned 18, that might have been a more acceptable approach. However, according to him, it was baffling that he chose "outright denying everything."

As per the legal representative, that only made things worse by adding to the controversy and skepticism surrounding the situation. During the March 31 press conference, Kim Soo Hyun made a strong remark that he would not give in to pressure and accept things he was not guilty of.

