Robinhood: Nithiin and Sreeleela's film falls victim to piracy, gets leaked online

Nithiin and Sreeleela's starrer Robinhood received much hype after David Warner's introduction in the movie. Released on March 28, the film performed well in theaters and received praise from audiences across the globe. Unfortunately, it was recently leaked online and made available on several pirated websites.

Yes, you read that right! Filmibeat reported that Robinhood fell victim to piracy, and several links to the movie began circulating on the internet. While the makers have not yet addressed this issue, this is not the first film from Mythri Movie Makers to face such problems. Their blockbuster film Pushpa 2 was also leaked online.

While the business of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie was not affected, it remains to be seen how Robinhood performs in theaters despite this threat. Not just these two movies—recently, Mad Square and Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan were also made available on piracy sites.

Piracy has become a growing concern as almost every movie gets leaked online. The reason the makers might be avoiding addressing such issues could be due to what Thandel's team faced when their film leaked online.

For those unaware, when Thandel was leaked, the makers held a press meet to address the matter. However, it backfired, drawing more attention to the leaked version and negatively impacting the film’s business. The makers later expressed regret, admitting that they shouldn’t have addressed the issue at all.

Coming back to Robinhood, the film is written and directed by Venky Kudumula. It features Nithiin in a dual role as Ram and Robinhood, with Sreeleela portraying the character of Neera Vasudev. Vennela Kishore provides comic relief as Jyothi, while Rajendra Prasad plays John Snow. Devdatta Nage, Shine Tom Chacko, and Mime Gopi add intensity as Saamy, Victor Varghese, and Varada.

Subhalekha Sudhakar, Brahmaji, Aadukalam Naren, and Shiju also play pivotal roles. Special appearances include cricketer David Warner as David Bhai and Ketika Sharma in the song Adhi Dha Surprisu.

