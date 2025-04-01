Suhana Khan is obsessed with Rs 70,900 Chanel earrings and a glowing makeup look on her Bali trip

A fashion inspiration for youngsters, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan definitely knows how to steal the spotlight. Always serving looks one after the other, she never fails to impress with her fashion choices. On her recent vacation to Bali, she came up with the perfect holiday look, adding the right amount of spark and extravagance with Chanel earrings.

The star kid took to her social media to share a photo dump of her vacation for her fans. Serving absolute vacation goals, she slayed in a red strappy top. The Gen-Z touch? The double-strapped look with V-neck style spaghetti straps made it the perfect summer top.

Posing in the perfect sunset hues, The Archies actress looked absolutely stunning in the dim summer light. Flaunting her wavy hair, she added the perfect shiny touch with golden loops. The bling didn’t just stop there. The actor chose a light yet hydrated makeup base to get her vacation look right.

With a touch of mascara on the lashes, Suhana added more shine with some bronzer and accentuated her cheeks with tint. A touch of peachy lip shade completed her look beautifully. Along with beautiful outfits and makeup, the diva was also winning hearts with her choice of accessories.

For her first look, the King actor flaunted a pair of gold-toned loops. Maintaining the metallic palette, she flaunted gold earrings with a posh touch for another look. For this accessory, she styled a strappy sun dress in vibrant hues like orange, blue, and black.

Advertisement

Looking like an absolute star, SRK’s daughter picked Chanel for this expensive accessory. Showing off the signature Chanel Cs perfectly complemented her dress. Flaunting her beach hair and a holiday glow, she added a touch of blush to her look. For the final touches, the diva chose to apply a glossy pink lip shade and mascara.

What do you think of Suhana Khan’s holiday look? Would you prefer this makeup style and accessories for your vacation? Comment and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt styles Rs 3,80,890 Gucci bag with monochrome outfit for a relaxed yet luxe look at Mumbai airport