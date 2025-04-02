Lee Do Hyun to take over Cha Eun Woo's role post military? Actor in talks to reunite with Go Min Si for Hong sisters' next

Lee Do Hyun recently received an offer for the lead role in a yet-to-be-titled K-drama penned by the Hong Sisters, according to K-media outlet Sports Chosun's April 2 report. Previously, True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo was reported to have been approached for the role and after a month, news of his offer rejection circulated. The next name doing rounds for the exciting role is that of Lee Do Hyun's.

An entertainment industry insider told Sports Chosun, "Lee Do Hyun is likely to return as the main character in the Hong sisters' new work." If he confirms his participation in the drama, it will be his first project following his military discharge in May 2025. He was last seen in a new avatar—a heavily tattooed shaman—in the horror film Exhuma, which was released on February 22, 2024. He impressed with his roles in The Good Bad Mother (2023), Sweet Home (2020-24), Youth of May (2021), The Glory (2022), among others.

Besides him, Go Min Si was also approached for the Hong sisters' next project, and she confirmed her joining through her agency in January. If Lee Do Hyun agrees to take up the lead role, he will be reuniting with Go Min Si after Youth of May and Sweet Home. The pairing was already a fan-favorite one and great excitement was built up since the news of their possible starring together in another project dropped. Lee Do Hyun's agency is yet to comment on him being in talks to join the drama.

Advertisement

The writers of the project, the Hong Sisters, consisting of Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, are a renowned name in the South Korean entertainment industry. They have penned several successful projects like My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love, Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls. Lee Do Hyun has previously worked with them in the popular drama Hotel del Luna (2019). Regarding the Hong Sisters' next project, no details, including the title, the genre or the character, are out yet. However, fans are excited for the project, owing to the possibly talented cast.

ALSO READ: 7 Lee Do Hyun shows that are absolute no skip