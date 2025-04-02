Did you know Radhika Merchant’s look from Vivienne Westwood show was inspired by popular French painting from the 1740s?

Radhika Merchant’s dress from the Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show last night had everyone swooning. As she turned heads in the beautiful outfit, the inspiration behind it was even more fascinating. One of the world’s most influential designers, Vivienne Westwood, is known for recreating past fashions and adding a touch of modernity to them.

Radhika’s dress was inspired by one such collection, which the designer launched in 1990 as part of her fall/winter collection. Titled the ‘Portrait Collection,’ it featured a lot of firsts for the fashion icon. The very famous Boucher corset made its debut appearance in this show and remains a widely discussed piece of fashion to date.

What caught attention in this stunning piece of statement fashion is the use of corsets, which have been a go-to style choice for women since the 1700s. Keeping all eyes on the top, Vivienne used a famous painting called Daphnis and Chloe created by a French painter, François Boucher. The artist’s name is what earned the corset its identity as the Boucher corset.

Westwood has always been a trailblazer in the world of fashion, setting the bar high for all her competitors. Joined by Jean Paul Gaultier, the duo was one of the first to repurpose innerwear fashion as outerwear styles in the 1980s. Inspired by the influential designer, Merchant also opted for a mod touch in the most fashionable way.

Flaunting the iconic corset, Radhika styled this look with a custom Chanderi saree. She looked like she walked straight out of a Renaissance painting, exuding elegance while combining pieces of history and bringing it to life with fashion. She also wore a scarf by Westwood from her 1990 collection.

Neatly draped like a skirt, the dupatta fashionably rested on her arms. Keeping it classy, Merchant continued to play in Westwood’s style and accessorized with a choker pearl necklace. Proving to be a total fashionista, she wrapped her mangalsutra on her wrists, turning it into a bracelet.

Serving an old-school appearance, Ambani’s daughter-in-law showed off a styled messy bun. Ensuring the focus remained on her outfit, she chose a simple makeup look. Accentuating her eyes with mascara, she added final touches with a nude lip shade.

