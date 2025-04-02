IU caught in the crossfire of Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli’s resurfaced Real movie controversy: Here’s what happened

As Kim Soo Hyun remains at the center of a growing controversy, his relationships with fellow celebrities have come under intense scrutiny. Several well-known figures in the entertainment industry have been criticized for their continued association with the actor, with netizens urging them to distance themselves publicly.

Among those affected are actors Im Siwan and Jung Hae In, who have received a barrage of comments on social media demanding that they unfollow Kim Soo Hyun. Even G-Dragon’s social media activity has been closely monitored, as netizens attempt to analyze whether he has subtly expressed any stance on the situation.

However, one of the most talked-about figures in this discussion is singer and actress IU, who has shared a longstanding friendship with Kim Soo Hyun for over a decade. Having first worked together in the 2011 drama Dream High, the two have maintained a close professional and personal relationship over the years. Their connection has been publicly acknowledged multiple times, with Kim Soo Hyun frequently showing support for IU’s projects and vice versa. Notably, in 2024, the actor attended IU’s concert and posed for a backstage photo with her, which was widely covered by the media.

Now, with renewed allegations against Kim Soo Hyun making headlines, IU has found herself in the middle of an online debate. Some netizens have begun questioning her silence regarding the controversy, particularly given her close friendship with the late Sulli, who was involved in the contentious 2017 film Real alongside Kim Soo Hyun. The movie has become a central point in the resurfaced allegations, with Sulli’s family openly expressing their grievances over her involvement and calling for accountability from those connected to the project.

The online discussion about IU’s stance was reignited by a post on the Korean forum Pann, which quickly went viral. The post revisited IU’s friendship with Kim Soo Hyun and highlighted past interactions that showcased their strong bond. While many defended IU, arguing that personal friendships should not automatically implicate someone in another’s controversy, others felt that, given her close connection to both Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli, she should clarify her position.

Adding to the conversation, Sulli’s brother recently spoke about his sister’s past relationships with celebrities and those who supported her during difficult times. Before Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference, he went live on social media, addressing questions from viewers regarding which celebrities had stood by Sulli when she faced challenges in her career and personal life.

According to a report by Newsis, he specifically mentioned IU as someone who was “probably a source of emotional support and artistic inspiration for her.” His remarks seemed to acknowledge IU’s role in Sulli’s life and indirectly addressed the speculation surrounding IU’s friendship with Kim Soo Hyun.

As the discussion continues, netizens have also recalled past instances where IU showed her support for Sulli, even during times when public sentiment was harsh. One widely shared anecdote describes IU visiting Sulli’s house, cooking for her, and making her a meal: an act of kindness that resonated with fans and highlighted their deep friendship. Many have pointed to this as evidence that IU truly cared for Sulli beyond just a public association, making it unfair for her to be scrutinized now over her connection to Kim Soo Hyun.

Despite the ongoing debate, IU has remained silent on the matter, neither addressing her friendship with Kim Soo Hyun nor responding to the resurfaced discussions about Sulli. Whether she will choose to comment publicly or continue focusing on her own career remains to be seen. For now, she is just one of many figures caught in the ripple effects of the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, as the public continues to dissect his past relationships and associations in search of more clarity.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun gets called ‘disgusting psycho’ for blaming Queen of Tears at press conference on Kim Sae Ron scandal