Painkili OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Sajin Gopu starrer Malayalam rom-com film online

Painkili is a Malayalam romantic comedy film that hit the big screens on February 14. Written by Jithu Madhavan, the Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan starrer gained hype after Fahadh Faasil came on board as a producer. If you missed watching it in theaters, don’t worry, as it is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Painkili

Painkili will start streaming on Manorama Max from April 11. The announcement on the platform’s official Instagram handle read, "Comedy movie Painkili starring Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas, Chandu Salimkumar and written by Jithu Madhavan from April 11th on Manorama Max..!!"

Official trailer and plot of Painkili

The story of the film revolves around Suku, a lively printing shop owner with a passion for social media. His family runs a catering business. A trip to Coimbatore to buy a machine takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Sheeba frequently runs away from home and ends up at Suku’s house. Their encounters lead to a series of amusing and unpredictable events. With humor and romance, Painkili offers an entertaining experience.

Painkili gained attention before release, mainly due to Sajin Gopu’s rising fame from Aavesham. He stars alongside Anaswara Rajan, who impressed audiences with Rekhachithram and Ennu Swantam Punyalan.

Cast and crew of Painkili

Painkili is directed by Sreejith Babu and written by Jithu Madhavan, with Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan as producers. The film features cinematography by Arjun Sethu, editing by Kiran Das, and music composed by Justin Varghese.

The cast includes Sajin Gopu as Suku Sujithkumar and Anaswara Rajan as Sheeba, with Jisma Vimal playing Suma and Roshan Shanavas as Paachan. Abu Salim portrays Sujithkumar, while Chandu Salimkumar takes on the role of Aneesh (Kunjayi). The film also features Lijo Jose Pellissery as Thanku, along with Riyaz Khan, Aswathy B, and Ambili Ayappan in key roles.

