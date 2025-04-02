Romancham OTT Release: When and where to watch Soubin Shahir, Sajin Gopu’s Malayalam horror-comedy online
The 2023-released Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham is now available on OTT. Read on for all the details.
Jithu Madhavan’s Malayalam directorial debut Romancham received immense applause and recognition upon its theatrical release in 2023. The horror-comedy became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year and is planned to be remade in Hindi as well. The movie is now available on OTT for online streaming.
When and where to watch Romancham
Romancham can now be streamed on OTT. Fans of the Malayalam horror-comedy can stream it online on JioHotstar.
Sharing the official announcement, the streaming giant dropped a clip of the movie on X and wrote a caption that read, “Even if I cut off my head and leave it here, I won't let him go! Watch #Romancham on #JioHotstar.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Romancham
The plot of Romancham revolves around a dangerous game of the Ouija board which goes wrong after a gang of bachelors mistakenly invite an unwanted spirit. The movie is based on a real-life incident which happened to seven bachelors residing in Bangalore, back in 2007.
The series of supernatural incidents that follow after the bachelors’ tryst with the seance session invites a spirit named Anamika, which spurs a series of scary and surprising events which shake the men to their core.
The fun game between friends who have been burdened and bored to their core gradually takes up the rest of the story.
Cast and crew of Romancham
The main star cast of Romancham includes Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Afzal PH, Abin Bino, Jagadeesh Kumar and others.
It is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced jointly under Guppy Films and John Paul George Productions. Sushin Shyam composed the music for the film.
