The Young and the Restless, April 1 Episode Recap: Tensions Boil Over as Billy Confronts Chelsea Over Adam

In the April 1st episode recap of The Young and the Restless, Billy can't accept Adam and Chelsea's reconciliation, leading to tension with Sally. Amy calls out Damian and Nate over claims made by Lily, and suspicions remain regarding Damian's innocence. Tensions mount as unsettled issues imperil relationships in Genoa City.

The episode begins with Adam telling Sally about reconciling with Chelsea Lawson, seeking to hear about it from him first. Despite the mixed emotions, Sally is a picture of poise, seeming happy for him. As Adam asks about her lingering question regarding their history, Sally declares she's okay with Billy, though Adam has doubts.

At Crimson Lights, Billy meets Chelsea and concludes she's keeping away from Adam. When Chelsea assures him that she and Adam are together, Billy accuses Adam of manipulation.

Chelsea stands up for Adam, saying he's changed, but Billy shoots down her trust in him. Chelsea retorts with a suggestion that Billy needs to find someone to blame.

Later, Chelsea confides in Adam about Billy's outburst. Adam understands Billy's bitterness toward Delia's death, that forgiveness will never be possible. He hypothesizes about trouble in the relationship between Billy and Sally and doesn't believe Billy will ever release his vendetta.

At Billy's house, Sally encourages Billy to embrace Chelsea and Adam's relationship, feeling it's time to let go. Billy, though, is still convinced that Adam is a negative influence who controls everyone he meets.

Sally becomes frustrated, thinking Billy's fixation on Adam and Victor Newman is an obsession he can't break.

Meanwhile, back at the penthouse, Amy confronts Nate and Damian in a fiery exchange. Damian tries to brush the matter off but lets slip that Lily believes Damian had knowledge about her family prior to their communication, perhaps by Victor's hand. Amy is infuriated at the secrecy and insists on being told the truth.

Amy soon finds out there is a history between Audra and Holden. Nate brushes it off, but Damian assures him he will deal with Lily's issues. Damian confronts Nate after Amy has gone about whether he trusts his denials. Nate acknowledges uncertainty and is wondering who is setting Damian up.

