Although I Am Not a Hero teaser: Jang Ki Yong cherishes his special moments spent with Chun Woo Hee

The much-anticipated K-drama, Although I Am Not a Hero, weaves magic and mystery together in its story. The hype surrounding the project runs high as the cast, including Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, have come together for this interesting project. The drama tells the story of a family who possesses supernatural power but loses their abilities as their mental health suffers.

On April 12, JTBC released the second teaser for their upcoming drama, Although I Am Not a Hero. In the teaser, Jang Ki Yong follows Chun Woo Hee with a bouquet as she smiles at him. His narration says that he will remember this moment for a very long time and it will remain as a happy memory. He continues and says, "A strange time mixed with misfortune and joy," and the visuals shift to a car accident and a house burning.

Although I Am Not a Hero is all set to premiere on May 4. There will be 12 episodes in total. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them because of her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change.

The drama is directed by Jo Hyun Taek, who is also known for Snow Drop, SKY Castle, and more. Joo Hwa Mi has written the script. She has also written, Introverted Boss, Marriage, Not Dating, and more.

Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Go Doo Shim, and Kim Su Hyun will be appearing in the lead roles.

