Although I Am Not a Hero teaser: Jang Ki Yong cherishes his special moments spent with Chun Woo Hee

Although I Am Not a Hero is a much-awaited fantasy mystery drama set to release in May. Jang Ki Yong's character can travel back in time but not change the course. Watch the teaser here.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:07 AM IST |  10.4K
Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong: JTBC
Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong: JTBC

The much-anticipated K-drama, Although I Am Not a Hero, weaves magic and mystery together in its story. The hype surrounding the project runs high as the cast, including Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, have come together for this interesting project. The drama tells the story of a family who possesses supernatural power but loses their abilities as their mental health suffers. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Although I Am Not a Hero teaser: Moments with Chun Woo Hee are happy memories for Jang Ki Yong

On April 12, JTBC released the second teaser for their upcoming drama, Although I Am Not a Hero. In the teaser, Jang Ki Yong follows Chun Woo Hee with a bouquet as she smiles at him. His narration says that he will remember this moment for a very long time and it will remain as a happy memory. He continues and says, "A strange time mixed with misfortune and joy," and the visuals shift to a car accident and a house burning. 

Related Stories

Lee Jong Suk reportedly in talks to lead upcoming webtoon-inspired drama 1 Second
korean
Lee Jong Suk reportedly in talks to lead upcoming webtoon-inspired drama 1 Second
A Shop for Killers, Marry My Husband, more among 10 highest-rated K-dramas; full list
korean
A Shop for Killers, Marry My Husband, more among 10 highest-rated K-dramas; full list



More about Although I Am Not a Hero

Although I Am Not a Hero is all set to premiere on May 4. There will be 12 episodes in total. New episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday. 

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them because of her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change. 

The drama is directed by Jo Hyun Taek, who is also known for Snow Drop, SKY Castle, and more. Joo Hwa Mi has written the script. She has also written, Introverted Boss, Marriage, Not Dating, and more. 

Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Go Doo Shim, and Kim Su Hyun will be appearing in the lead roles. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook-Kim Hye Jun's A Shop for Killers becomes 2024’s highest-rated K-drama so far; top 10 list inside

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles