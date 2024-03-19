I'm a Behemoth Anime: New Series Announced; Plot Details, Updates & More to Know

Fans of ecchi shows will be excited to know that another one of their favorite show getting an anime series. This happens as Hakusensha announces the television anime adaptation of Nozomi Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet series. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the series.

I'm a Behemoth Anime: Official Announcement

The makers took to the official website of the light novel to announce that the story will be getting an anime adaptation. Not only this, it was also announced that Tasuku Hatanaka, Riho Sugiyama, and Hinaki Yano are set to star in the anime, as reported by AnimeNewsNetwork.

With this, a new visual was also posted for the public domain. Fans are already very excited to check out what the series holds in store for them.

More About I'm a Behemoth Series

The anime, based on the popular light novel series, will feature Hatanaka as Tama, Sugiyama as Tama in cat form, and Yano as Aria. The story revolves around a knight who reincarnates as a powerful monster, a behemoth, after dying in battle against evil forces. However, he finds himself in the form of a baby behemoth, which resembles a housecat.

When an elf adventurer takes him in, they embark on adventures together, with each needing the other's help. I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet" has been well-received by fans since its serialization on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2017. The story concluded its fifth part in August 2021, and two compiled volumes were published in print in 2018.

The release details of the show have not been announced. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for intel like this.