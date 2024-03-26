Is Sasaki And Peeps Season 2 In Production? Here's What We Know

On 24th March, during the second day of the Anime Japan event, it was announced that beloved anime Sasaki and Peeps will be getting a second season as it is currently under production. The original light novel series’ illustrator Kantoku also drew a beautiful illustration to commemorate this announcement. A promotional video by Kadokawa was also released later on the same day.

Sasaki and Peeps season 2’s release date has not been announced

The Anime Japan 2024 announcement only included the fact that a second season of Sasaki and Peeps was under production. However, there was no news about when the anime was going to be released. The illustration from Kantoku included the main characters Sasaki and Pii-Chan, along with three other characters- Otonari, Elsa, and Magical Pink. All of these characters were there in the first season, so we don’t know which new characters we might get to see in the second season.

The first season of the anime was animated by Silver Link studio and produced by seven different companies including Crunchyroll and Kadokawa. Sasaki and Peeps season 1 was directed by Mirai Minato while Deko Akao was in charge of the scripts. Saori Nakashiki handled the character designs while Osamu Sasaki was in charge of the music.

Voice actors of the first season included Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, Miyu Tomita as Elsa, Akari Kito as Otonari-san, Inori Minase as Magical Pink, Rie Takahashi as Megumi, Hiroki Yasumoto as Viscount Mueller, and Jun Fukuyama as Prince Adonis.

A promotional video was also released by Kadokawa for the announcement which gave us a glimpse into some of the characters and battles we might get to see in the second season of the anime. It has got all the fans really excited for the upcoming season.

What is the plot of Sasaki and Peeps?

The plot of this unique light novel series and anime focuses on a middle-aged salaryman named Sasaki, who, despite having a full schedule due to his drab work life, feels lonely and unfulfilled. He wishes to fill the emptiness in his heart and life with some companionship and visits a pet store to find an animal that could accompany him after long days of work. There he finds an adorable tiny bird whom he brings home.

But that small decision changes Sasaki’s life forever, when the little bird, affectionately called Pii-chan, reveals that he is actually a sage from another world. He bestows Sasaki with supernatural abilities and makes it so that the salaryman can cross over into different worlds, helping as many people as possible. Sasaki does exactly that, and meets various interesting people as he tries to keep peace between worlds.

