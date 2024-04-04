My Hero Academia Season 7: Will There Be A Movie Trailer Announcement Before The New Season? EXPLAINED

On Tuesday, 2nd April Crunchyroll has announced the streaming date and time for My Hero Academia season 7, as well as a compilation special called My Hero Academia Memories, which will be available in multiple languages. The season will also feature a new trailer for the franchise's fourth anime film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, which will be released on April 6th. The trailer will be available worldwide as soon as it is released in Japan, and will be available online. Both the special and season will be dubs in various languages.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming My Hero Academia season 7 on May 4 at 5:30 a.m. EDT, shortly after the series' Japanese air time. The Memories compilation special will also be streamed on April 6 at 5:30 a.m. EDT, with subsequent episodes airing on Saturdays.

My Hero Academia season 7 will be preceded by a special and a movie trailer

The My Hero Academia Memories compilation is set to release in early May 2024, featuring new scenes and leading into season 7. The seventh season is highly anticipated due to its extensive content, starting with the Star & Stripe arc and ending halfway through the manga's final arc. The compilation is expected to be a significant addition to the series' ongoing two-cour run.

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia: You're Next film which is set to release in Japanese theaters on August 2, 2024, marking the fourth film in the franchise. Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the original manga series, will direct and design the film. The story follows the collapse of Pro Hero society, which was first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The film is set to follow the TV anime's seventh season, which will also feature the original story.

My Hero Academia has become a commercial success, appearing on The New York Times bestseller list several times. By April 2024, the manga had over 100 million copies in circulation including sales of spin-offs, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Critical reception has also been positive with reviewers praising the manga for its art, characters, storytelling, action scenes, and the use of pop culture references to Western superhero comics; the anime series has received additional praise for its animation, music, pacing, action sequences, and voice performances in both Japanese and English. The manga has won several awards, including the Sugoi Japan Award and Harvey Award for Best Manga.

More about My Hero Academia: You're Next

My Hero Academia: You're Next is an upcoming 2024 animated film and the fourth movie in the My Hero Academia series. The movie was officially revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 36-37, 2023 on August 7th, 2023. Its title was announced on January 29th, 2024, and will premiere on August 2nd, 2024 in Japan

The synopsis of the film states, "In a society devastated by the effects of an all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appears, swallowing up towns and people one after another. And in front of Izuku and the others, a man who looks like the “symbol of peace” stands in front of them…"

Following are the cast of the film;

Izuku Midoriya as Daiki Yamashita

Katsuki Bakugo as Nobuhiko Okamoto

Shoto Todoroki as Yuki Kaji

Ochaco Uraraka as Ayane Sakura

Tenya Ida as Kaito Ishikawa

