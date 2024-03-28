My Hero Academia Season 7: Who Is One For All's New Successor in New Teaser? REVEALED

My Hero Academia season 6 was one of the series' best ever, met with resounding approval for its handling of the important Paranormal Liberation War and Dark Deku arcs. Anticipation for My Hero Academia season 7 is incredibly high as well, which will feature a new character teased at the end of season six as well as the build-up to and the beginnings of the Final War arc.

My Hero Academia will release a series of recaps in April, focusing on the anime's season seven launch. The team has also posted a new promo featuring the One For All vestiges, highlighting Deku's preparations for his biggest fight to date.

One For All's new successor in the new teaser of Season 7

My Hero Academia's official Twitter account has unveiled a new visual for the OG holder of One For All and his successors before Deku. The new poster puts One For All center stage. We are given a look at the seven vestiges inhabiting One For All starting with Yoichi. From there, we are given a peek at everyone from Banjo to Nana. The gang looks ready for battle, and even as vestiges, they will be needed in the war against All For One.

The poster lacks a familiar face, All Might. Yagi Toshinori remains active in the franchise, so My Hero Academia is not ready to make him a full-on vestige. Izuku, currently wielding One For All, works in tandem with hidden heroes, and the poster is not ready to make him a full-on vestige.

Four recap specials titled My Hero Academia Memories will air April 6, 13, 20 and 27, with new episodes of Season 7 beginning May 4. Season 7 of My Hero Academia will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, with Naomi Nakayama as the chief director. Yusuke Kuroda will handle series composition, while Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Hitomi Odashima, and Yuki Hayashi will handle character designs and music.

Alongside the seventh season, the fourth original film titled My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is scheduled for an August 2 release in Japan. Crunchyroll describes the series as such:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies."

The cast and the plot of Season 7

The latest trailer from Toho Animation, shared during Jump Festa 24, provides an overview of the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 7 characters and their English and Japanese voice actors. Although not everyone is confirmed to reprise their roles, the trailer provides an idea of which characters will return and who will be voicing them.

Following are the confirmet characters and their English and Japanese voice cast;

Izuku Midoriya (a.k.a. Deku) - Justin Briner (EN) / Daiki Yamashita (JP)

Katsuki Bakugo - Clifford Chapin (EN) / Nobuhiko Okamoto (JP)

Ochaco Uraraka - Luci Christian (EN) / Ayane Sakura (JP)

Tenya Iida - J. Michael Tatum (EN) / Kaito Ishikawa (JP)

Shoto Todoroki - David Matranga (EN) / Yuki Kaji (JP)

Star and Stripe - Natalie Van Sistine (EN) / Romi Paku (JP)

All Might - Christopher Sabat (EN) / Kenta Miyake (JP)

Tomura Shigaraki - Eric Vale (EN) / Koki Uchiyama (JP)

Dabi - Jason Liebrecht (EN) / Hiro Shimono (JP)

Himiko Toga - Leah Clark (EN) / Misato Fukuen (JP)

All For One - John Swasey (EN) / Akio Otsuka (JP)

The first preview trailer showcases some iconic moments from the manga that fans might instantly recognize, confirming that season 7 will be adapting a significant portion of the Final War arc. The trailer showcases both the students of Class 1-A and the League of Villains. Deku has been brought back into the fold, and the team are still operating out of the fortified UA. It also provides a spotlight for the new character of Star and Stripe, who is shown preparing to battle against Shigaraki/All for One.

Assuming the anime follows the manga, season 7 will open with what's known as the Star and Stripe arc, following the American character who was introduced at the tail end of the sixth season, Star and Stripe. From there, the story might progress into its last arc, My Hero Academia's Final War arc, chronicling the ultimate clash between heroes and villains, deciding the fate of Japan and quite likely the world.

The Final War arc is currently ongoing in the manga and has yet to conclude, so it's unknown whether season 7 will cover the Final War arc in full or if it will only adapt a portion of the arc, with the rest left up to a potential season 8.

