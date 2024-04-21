The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More

Riese and Noel are facing a formidable danger that seems to be lingering over their heads for the longest time. Adding to this trouble is the fact that help would not be coming around anytime soon. Thus, these two are on their own now. The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4 lines up for a release this week, here is all we know about the new outing.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4: Release Date and Where to Watch

The fourth episode of the popular isekai story is all set to hit the screens on the weekday. The final release date of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4 will be April 23, 2024. Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode as it is out. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

Previous Episode Recap

The title of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 3 was 'Stubbornness and Determination.' In this episode, fans get to see that Alan and Noel are still in the forest with no aid. As the two notice a Fenrir, it is decided that it should be killed before it becomes a threat to their lives. However, Noel was quick to realize that her weapon was not strong enough to withstand this fight.

On the other side of the story, Alan visits Riese and Beatrice only to find out that the strongest of the Kingdom's fighters were assassinated. As the events unfold, we get to see by the end of the episode that Horace was able to kill off the demon. However, the other demon was able to catch up with Riese and Noel. These two are on threat once again.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4: What To Expect Next?

As mentioned, the final scene of the previous episode showed that both Riese and Noel are in big trouble. The demon that they were trying to battle is at large and their weapons are proving to be incompetent in front of this beast. However, it is seen that the best of the assassins from the kingdom are no longer able to come and help them.

This is because they have been assassinated by the demons. So now, it is time for these two fighters to figure something out on their own. It will be interesting to see what they come up with at the height of this danger. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on the same.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

