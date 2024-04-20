Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 4 Release Date, Streaming Details And More

The latest episode of the new Spice and Wolf anime has revealed Zheren’s lies, which lead Holo and Lawrence to get closer. With Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 4 is within sight on the horizon. Find out about the episode’s release date, expected plot, and more here!

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Chapter 147: Ruby Meets Ai's Killer; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Spice and Wolf Episode 4: Release date and streaming details

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, April 22, at 1:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release around 4:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT on Sunday, April 21, though the exact release time may vary.

Fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll, where each episode releases weekly. Additionally, Japanese viewers can tune in to TV Tokyo and other prominent networks to watch the series as it airs.

Expected plot of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 4

Titled Romantic Merchant and Moonlit Farewell, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 4 should see Lawrence's decisive actions in response to the revelation of Zheren's potential deception. With newfound determination, Lawrence will confront Zheren at the Milone Trading Company, seeking answers and clarity regarding the declining quality of the Trenni silver coins.

As the suspicions deepen, we should see some intense verbal conflict with gripping dialogue as Lawrence delves deeper into the economic intricacies of their situation. In Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 4, with Holo's support and insight, Lawrence will navigate the complexities of business dealings and interpersonal dynamics, determined to uncover the truth behind Zheren's actions.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 3 recap

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 3 is titled Port Town and Sweet Temptation. Lawrence and Holo arrive at Pazzio Town, embarking on their next business venture. As they stroll through the town, Lawrence discusses his plans to sell fur pelts to the Milone Trading Company and investigate the intel provided by Zheren. They proceed with their exploration after putting aside their initial concerns about Holo's recognizable appearance.

Lawrence negotiates a deal for his fur pelts at the Milone Trading Company, aiming for a higher price. Holo intervenes with her charm, successfully securing a more lucrative offer of 210 silver coins. Later, they relax at a bar, where Holo reveals the scent trick she used to enhance their bargaining position in Spice and Wolf Episode 3.

Meanwhile, Zheren arrives to discuss their partnership and the terms of their contract. After finalizing the agreement, Lawrence educates Holo on how to use silver coins and reveals his plans for their investment. As they traverse Pazzio Town, they engage in further discussions about currency and meet Lawrence's acquaintance, Weiz.

During their encounter with Weiz, Holo displays her unique ability to detect the purity of coins. This leads to a revelation about the declining quality of Trenni silver coins in Spice and Wolf Episode 3. Wile is initially distressed, but Holo's wisdom and encouragement help Lawrence shift his perspective, leading to a crucial realization about their next course of action.

As Spice and Wolf Episode 3 concludes, Lawrence and Holo set their sights on the Milone Trading Company, poised to confront the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their journey as merchants and partners.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

