The Imaginary Movie: Netflix Confirms Release Date; Plot, Streaming Details & More to Know

The second animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ponoc, The Imaginary will premiere on Netflix, the streamer announced. A fresh image from the hand-drawn film, based on the award-winning novel by writer A.F. Harrold and illustrator Emily Gravett, was also revealed.

Synopsis of the film states as, "The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it."

Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss and the healing power of imagination.

Netflix confirms the release date for The Imaginary

The Imaginary, a hand-drawn animated fantasy film from Japan's Studio Ponoc, is set to debut on Netflix on July 5th. Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, the film is set to play at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. It also has an Oscar-qualifying run. Yoshiaki Nishimura, who has produced Studio Ghibli's The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and When Marnie Was There, is producing the film.

Based on the novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett, The Imaginary is described as a fantasy that “portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it.”

Netflix has announced a multi-film deal with Studio Ponoc, a Tokyo-based animation studio. Earlier this year, animated Netflix release Nimona earned an Oscar nomination. Studio Ponoc won its first animated feature Academy Award for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio a year earlier.

Netflix's upcoming animated features include Orion and the Dark, Thelma the Unicorn, Ultraman: Rising, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, That Christmas, Spellbound, In Your Dreams, and The Twits.

A brief about The Imaginary

The Imaginary is produced with hand-drawn animation. It was originally scheduled to be released between June and August 2022, but it was postponed due to production delays and was theatrically released on December 15, 2023, in Japan.

The story revolves around a world where imaginations can live and be eaten by others, Rudger, an Imaginary boy, can be seen by no one but his creator, a young girl named Amanda. Their shared existence is confined to the attic of Amanda's residence, where they delve into her vibrant imagination.

However, Imaginaries are subject to an inexorable fate: dissolution with human forgetfulness. Baffled by this eventuality, Rudger clings to a glimmer of hope, embarking on an inconspicuous odyssey after Mr. Bunting, who hunts Imaginaries, arrives at Amanda's doorstep.

His journey leads him to the enclave referred to as the town of Imaginaries, a sanctuary for forgotten Imaginaries. This encounter initiates a monumental voyage that steers the course of familial bonds and cherished connections, shaping their forthcoming trajectories.

The Japanese voice cast includes Kokoro Terada, Rio Suzuki, Sakura Ando, Riisa Naka, Takayuki Yamada, Atsuko Takahata and Issey Ogata. The narrative focuses on Rudger, a boy who is one of the invisible entities known as Imaginaries, created by a girl named Amanda who is coping with emotional loss.

On January 25, 2024, Netflix announced that they had acquired worldwide streaming rights to the film, which was be added to the platform later in the year. The deal also included global streaming rights to the studio's future feature projects. The film is set to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on May 15, 2024, by Walt Disney Japan.

