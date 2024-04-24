Demon Slayer: Is Tanjiro Close To Hashira Giyu Tomiyoka? Explored

The Demon Slayer anime series features a captivating cast of characters, with top-tier animation and nuanced character writing. The simple plot relies heavily on characters to drive the narrative forward. Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, is known for his pure and empathetic nature, showing care and affection towards his loved ones. He risks his life daily to protect humanity from demon tyranny.

Tanjiro is on good terms with fellow demon hunters and Hashiras, but he seems to share a special relationship with one Hashira, which is Giyu Tomiyoka, as seen in the manga series.

Is Tanjiro close to Giyu Tomiyoka?

The anime-only fans may believe that Tanjiro is close to Kyojuro Rengoku, but this is not the case. Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, is the closest Hashira to Tanjiro, as they only spent a couple of hours together. Rengoku had the biggest impact on Tanjiro in the series.

Giyu Tomioka, on the other hand, is close to Tanjiro due to his actions, such as saving his sister from being killed and going against the code of conduct for the Demon Slayer Corps. He also vouched for Nezuko and offered to take his own life if Nezuko killed any human being.

Tanjiro's strong bond with Giyu Tomiyoka was based on their mutual support, despite their lack of recognition as demon hunters. The anime did not focus on their interactions, but later chapters reveal their closeness. The upcoming story arc will reveal Giyu Tomioka's backstory, where his sister sacrificed her life to save him and his friend Sabito saved him from the Hand Demon in the Final Selection. This will provide fans with insight into their relationship and their shared bond.

Tanjiro, despite not knowing the specifics of Giyu Tomioka's life, manages to help him and lift his spirits at a crucial moment. This was a turning point for him, and he went on to play a massive role in defeating Akaza, the Upper Moon 3 demon.

Furthermore, Giyu has helped Tanjiro at every step of the way, even saving his life while he faced Riyu, the strongest Lower Moon demon. These are some of the reasons why Tanjiro is closest to Giyu Tomioka among other Hashiras in the Demon Slayer anime series.

A brief about Giyu Tomiyoka

Giyu Tomiyoka is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps and the current Water Hashira who is also the one who enlisted Tanjiro Kamado into becoming a Demon Slayer, while aiding his efforts on protecting Tanjrio's demonic sister, Nezuko. Giyu is known for his stoic and silent behavior, but harbors a strong sense of justice and is devoted on eradicating the demon race.

Giyu developed a hatred for Demons after one of them killed his sister Tsutako and no one believed him. To avenge her, Giyu took up Water Breathing training under Sakonji Urokodaki alongside Sabito and Makomo.

Giyu is the current Water Hashira as well as the first Demon Slayer that Tanjiro Kamado comes across as he initially tries to kill Nezuko Kamado, but reconsiders after seeing her protect an unconscious Tanjiro as he sends them to his mentor Sakonji Urokodaki in the hopes that Tanjiro could succeed him and possibly cure Nezuko.

He does not think of himself as a true Hashira, despite mastering Water Breathing as he considered his fellow apprentice Sabito, who died saving other Demon Slayers-in-training, more suited for the role. He has developed an additional technique to Water Breathing, which he alone knows. He loses an arm during the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, but survives after the demon is destroyed.

As a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu is a very powerful swordsman. He is able to easily defeat the Father Spider Demon in his transformed state, and Rui, Lower Rank Five of the Twelve Kizuki. During his fight against Akaza, Upper Rank Three, he was able to hold on his own for some time and like Kyojuro Rengoku, Akaza is amazed by Giyu's skills to the point that he offers to transform the Hashira into Demon, something Akaza only asks of the most worthy of his opponents.

