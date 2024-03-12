Top 10 Anime To Be Nominated for the Academy Awards Ft. Spirited Award, The Wind Rises & More

Anime, in a lot of ways, has gained global recognition for its captivating storytelling and stunning visuals. The Boy and the Heron even went on to win the Best Animated Picture Award at the 96th Academy Awards. While the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, have sometimes overlooked anime in their nominations, a select few have managed to break through and earn prestigious nods. Let's take a look at the anime films that have been honored with Academy Award nominations:

Mirai (2018)

Mirai follows a young boy named Kun who discovers a magical garden that allows him to meet his relatives from different points in time. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, it earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature, marking the first non-Studio Ghibli anime film to receive such recognition.

Howl's Moving Castle (2005)

In Howl's Moving Castle, Sophie, a young woman cursed to live as an old woman, embarks on a magical adventure with the enigmatic wizard Howl. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film earned critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Mt. Head (2002)

Mt. Head is a whimsical short film directed by Koji Yamamura, nominated for Best Animated Short Film. It tells the story of a man who grows a tree on his head and must face the challenges it brings while reflecting on life's peculiarities.

Advertisement

The Wind Rises (2013)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, The Wind Rises chronicles the life of Jiro Horikoshi, a visionary aircraft designer, set against the backdrop of historical events leading up to World War II. The film received widespread acclaim and a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

When Marnie Was There (2015)

When Marnie Was There, directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi and produced by Studio Ghibli, follows the story of Anna, a young girl who forms a deep bond with a mysterious girl named Marnie. The film received critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

La Maison En Petits Cubes (2008)

Translated as The House of Small Cubes, this poignant short film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. Directed by Kunio Katō, it tells the story of an old man who reflects on his life as his home becomes submerged underwater.

Spirited Away (2002)

Spirited Away follows the journey of a young girl named Chihiro, who finds herself trapped in a mysterious world of spirits and must navigate through it to save her parents. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, it made history as the first Japanese animated film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The Tale Of Princess Kaguya (2014)

Directed by Isao Takahata, The Tale Of Princess Kaguya is based on a Japanese folktale. It depicts the journey of a mysterious princess discovered as a baby inside a bamboo stalk, earning a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The Red Turtle (2016)

Co-produced by Studio Ghibli, The Red Turtle follows a man stranded on a deserted island who encounters a mysterious red turtle. Directed by Michaël Dudok de Wit, the film earned a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Advertisement

Possessions (2013)

Part of the anthology project Short Peace, Possessions earned an Oscar nomination for its mesmerizing animation and storytelling. Directed by Shuhei Morita, the film follows a traveler seeking shelter in an abandoned shrine and encountering supernatural entities.

This concludes the list of the top anime getting the Academy Nominations. For more such listicles, we will be sure to update this section. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.