Are Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt busy rehearsing for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event? Video from Gujarat goes VIRAL

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant. A few weeks ago, the couple's pre-wedding invitation surfaced on social media stating that the celebrations would take place from March 1–3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Amidst this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport with their daughter Raha yesterday, February 3, and a new video suggests that they flew to Gujarat and are likely to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

A video posted by one of the fan clubs of Ranbir Kapoor shows Ranbir and Alia Bhatt with Akash Ambani at Ambani's Jamnagar residence as they are likely to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. Seemingly, the couple reached the venue to rehearse for the event.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Recently, Ranbir was seen in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Even though the film rocked the box-office numbers, many people called it 'misogynist.' Ranbir is currently gearing up for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is set to commence filming soon.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The film garnered positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

The actress is currently involved in the shooting of Vasan Bala's project Jigra, in which she is also a co-producer alongside Karan Johar. Additionally, the couple is slated to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal.

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the advanced stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new love story set against the backdrop of war. On January 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next 'epic-saga' titled, Love & War.

