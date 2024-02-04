19 years of Black: Rani Mukerji says film left 'profound' impact on life; shares working experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Black starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles is one of the most highly acclaimed films. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial completed its 19 years of release today, February 4. On this occasion, the film made its digital release on a leading OTT platform. Amidst this, in a new interview, Rani opened up on the film's impact on her life and shared her working experience with Big B.

Rani Mukerji on Black completing its 19 years of release

As Black celebrates 19 years of release, Rani Mukerji expressed her happiness and told IANS that the film co-starring Amitabh Bachchan taught her a lot about life and about being grateful.

She shared, "Black had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest task was a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too." Expressing her gratitude for the film, Rani further added, "Black will always remain special to me."

Rani Mukerji on working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in Black

During the same interview, the actress also opened up about her working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in Black. Calling it one of the most memorable moments of her life, Rani said, "Working with Amit uncle was of course one of the most memorable moments of my life to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me."

She also called Black one of the greatest works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a filmmaker. According to her, it has remained one of the "tent pole" films for her that will always be attached to her name forever.

Sharing her thoughts on Black releasing on an OTT platform, Rani said, "I'm most happy about the fact that finally it's releasing on one of the best platforms, and people who missed watching it will be able to see the magic of Black now at the click of a button."

More about Black

Inspired by the activist Helen Keller's life and her 1903 autobiography, The Story of My Life, Black showcases a captivating poignant narrative of Michelle (portrayed by Rani Mukerji), a woman struggling with deafness and blindness, and her deep relationship with her teacher Debraj (played by Amitabh Bachchan). Debraj, an elderly alcoholic teacher, goes through his journey as he later faces Alzheimer's disease.

Meanwhile, Black is now streaming on Netflix.

