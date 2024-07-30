BTS' Jimin debuts Who on Billboard Hot 100 marking 6th entry on chart; earns no 1 on Global 200 chart and more

BTS’ Jimin recently made his solo comeback with a brand new album titled MUSE. Who, the lead track from the record, managed to gain immense popularity among fans. Moreover, it has entered the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart and managed to secure the 14th rank, making it the artist’s 6th time to do so.

BTS' Jimin debuts on 14 in Billboard Hot 100

On July 30, 2024, BTS’ Jimin’s lead track, Who debuted in the Billboard Hot 100 chart and took up 14th place. This marks the artist’s sixth career solo entry in the chart. Previously, the track Like Crazy from his debut solo album FACE, released in 2023, took the top spot in the chart, making him the first K-pop act to do so.

Additionally, the track also debuted at no. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. It is Jimin’s sixth solo entry and a new record for K-pop soloists. Only BTS surpasses this achievement among K-pop acts, with 12 No. 1 entries. The song also entered the Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Earlier, Billboard also announced that no. 2 on its Top 200 Albums chart, making Jimin the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top 3. The song also managed to garner 100 million streams on Spotify within just 10 days of its release, making it the fastest K-pop song to do so in 2024.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist is set to appear in a travel show alongside Jungkook titled Are You Sure?! which will be released on August 8, 2024.

