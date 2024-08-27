ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo announces new solo single Hey Hello with Norwegian singer Peder Elias; Set to release on August 30

Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his next solo release. The singer has announced a new single with Norwegian singer Peder Elias. Titled Hey Hello, the song is set to drop on August 30. Excitement runs high as this will mark the ASTRO member’s first solo song since his debut album ENTITY.

On August 27, Cha Eun Woo took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a piece of exciting news. The singer announced that he is set to release a new solo single in collaboration with Peder Elias. He will drop the song on August 30 at 12:00 AM KST (8:30 PM IST).

Sharing the news with the fans, the ASTRO member unveiled a beautiful poster. The two collaborators’ silhouettes can be seen as the backdrop for the playful font showing the song’s name.

Meanwhile, this marks Cha Eun Woo’s first partnership with the Norwegian singer and also his first solo song since ENTITY was released.

See the poster for Hey Hello here:

On the work front, Cha Eun Woo released his first mini-album ENTITY back in February. The album marked a significant milestone in his career as he ventured into the solo industry. All the songs from this EP received praise from the fans, solidifying his status as an emerging soloist.

Meanwhile, apart from music, this multi-faced K-pop idol has been keeping busy with his many activities. He started the year with a new K-drama Wonderful World, headlining it alongside popular actress Kim Nam Joo. The drama earned good ratings both in South Korea and globally. In particular, his rad looks in the series garnered significant attraction.

Then, in July, he made a surprise appearance at the Waterbomb Seoul 2024, setting the stage for the summer musical festival on fire. Following that, reports emerged saying that he would soon return to the K-drama land with a role in The Wonder Fools. If confirmed, he will star alongside Extraordinary Attrney Woo fame Park Eun Bin in this superhero drama.

Meanwhile, he continues to cement his name as an all-rounder Korean celeb with his consistent achievements. From being named as one of the best actor influencers on Instagram to bagging a spot among the most searched male actors, Cha Eun Woo never fails to amaze fans.

