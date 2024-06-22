7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva and more

Park Eun Bin's movies and TV shows showcase her impressive range and talent, making her a standout in South Korean entertainment. Known for her breakout roles in acclaimed dramas like Hello, My Twenties! and Hot Stove League, she has also captivated audiences in historical series such as The King's Affection.

Her recent performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo earned her international acclaim and multiple awards. With a career spanning from childhood roles to leading parts, Park Eun Bin continues to shine.

Here are the top 7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows that are unmissable for any fan.

Top 7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows to check out

1. Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp

Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Park Ji Yeon, Hwang Jung Eum, Kim Su Ro, Park Eun Bin, Yoon Seung Ah, Son Ho Jun

Director: Yoo Sun Dong

Runtime: 84 minutes

Seasons: 2

Genre: Slasher Film

Release Date: July 28, 2010

After a murder at their school, a group of high school students and teachers find themselves locked in and face a series of deaths. The truth behind their predicament slowly unravels, revealing a web of deceit and betrayal, leading to a dramatic conclusion as they try to escape.

2. Hello My Twenties!

Cast: Han Ye Ri, Han Seung Yeon, Park Eun Bin, Ryu Hwa Young, Park Hye Su, Ji Woo, Choi Ara

Director: Lee Tae Gon, Kim Sang Ho

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 2

Genre: Youth, romance, friendship, mystery

Release Date: July 22, 2016

Hello My Twenties follows five young women sharing a house called Belle Epoque, navigating the challenges of their 20s in South Korea. From Yoo Eun Jae's small-town innocence to Song Ji Won's ghostly claims, each character brings a unique perspective, including Jung Ye Eun, Yoon Jin Myung, and Kang Yi Na. Their intertwined lives explore friendship, growth, and the real issues faced by South Korea's younger generation.

3. Hot Stove League

Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se, Jo Byung Gyu

Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Runtime: 59-63 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Sports drama

Release Date: December 13, 2019

Hot Stove League centers on the Dreams, a struggling Korean baseball team, who hire Baek Seung Soo, a championship-winning manager with no baseball experience. Facing budget cuts, internal conflicts, and resistant team culture, Seung Soo, along with operations manager Se Young and Jae Hee, aim to transform Dreams into champions. Yet, a dark cloud looms: every team Seung Soo has led to victory has subsequently folded.

4. The King’s Affection

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Byung Chan, Bae Yoon Kyung, Jung Chaeyeon

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Historical, romance, fiction, comedy

Release Date: October 11, 2021

The King's Affection unfolds during the Joseon dynasty, when the crown princess' twin daughter, Dam Yi, survives a death order by living secretly as a maid. When her twin brother, Crown Prince Lee Hwi, dies, Dam Yi assumes his identity. Navigating court intrigue and rekindled love with Jung Ji Woon, her royal tutor, Dam Yi's dual life is a poignant blend of duty, deception, and forbidden romance.

5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young

Director: Yoo In Shik

Runtime: 64-82 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Legal Drama

Release Date: June 29, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young Woo, an autistic lawyer with a photographic memory, navigating her career at a prestigious Seoul law firm. Despite facing prejudice and skepticism, her unique approach to legal cases, fueled by her fascination with whales, leads to unexpected resolutions. Supported by friends and challenged by rivals, her journey explores themes of acceptance, intelligence, and perseverance in a neurotypical world.

6. The Witch Part 2: The Other One

Cast: Shin Si Ah, Park Eun Bin, Seo Eun Soo, Jin Goo, Sung Yoo Bin, Jo Min Su

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Runtime: 137 minutes

Seasons: 2

Genre: Science, fiction, action, horror

Release Date: June 15, 2022

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One plunges into a world of hidden experiments and supernatural abilities. Ark 1, a genetically modified girl, escapes a lab, leading to a deadly pursuit involving gangsters and secret agents. Her journey intertwines with Kyung-Hee and reveals shocking family ties, culminating in a gripping finale that sets the stage for further witch hunts and dark revelations.

7. Castaway Diva

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chase Hong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Hun

Director: Oh Chung Hwan

Runtime: 80 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Coming of age, musical, romantic, comedy

Release Date: October 28, 2023

Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin), an aspiring K-pop idol who, after winning a competition, gets stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. Upon her return, she must navigate a changed world and a new life. The series uniquely blends her survival story with themes of overcoming domestic violence and finding happiness among supportive, non-toxic people.

Park Eun Bin's repertoire of movies and TV shows showcases her versatility and depth as an actress, from gripping thrillers like Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp to heartwarming dramas such as Hello My Twenties! and Hot Stove League. Her standout performances in historical epics like The King’s Affection and the critically acclaimed Extraordinary Attorney Woo have solidified her as a leading figure in South Korean entertainment.

Whether in intense action films or compelling television series, Park Eun Bin continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide with her talent and range.

