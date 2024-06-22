7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva and more
If you can get over Park Eun Bin from Extraordinary Attorney Woo or Castaway Diva, here are 7 movies and TV shows of the actress that are absolute no-skip!
Park Eun Bin's movies and TV shows showcase her impressive range and talent, making her a standout in South Korean entertainment. Known for her breakout roles in acclaimed dramas like Hello, My Twenties! and Hot Stove League, she has also captivated audiences in historical series such as The King's Affection.
Her recent performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo earned her international acclaim and multiple awards. With a career spanning from childhood roles to leading parts, Park Eun Bin continues to shine.
Here are the top 7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows that are unmissable for any fan.
Top 7 Park Eun Bin movies and TV shows to check out
1. Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp
- Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Park Ji Yeon, Hwang Jung Eum, Kim Su Ro, Park Eun Bin, Yoon Seung Ah, Son Ho Jun
- Director: Yoo Sun Dong
- Runtime: 84 minutes
- Seasons: 2
- Genre: Slasher Film
- Release Date: July 28, 2010
After a murder at their school, a group of high school students and teachers find themselves locked in and face a series of deaths. The truth behind their predicament slowly unravels, revealing a web of deceit and betrayal, leading to a dramatic conclusion as they try to escape.
2. Hello My Twenties!
- Cast: Han Ye Ri, Han Seung Yeon, Park Eun Bin, Ryu Hwa Young, Park Hye Su, Ji Woo, Choi Ara
- Director: Lee Tae Gon, Kim Sang Ho
- Runtime: 70 minutes
- Seasons: 2
- Genre: Youth, romance, friendship, mystery
- Release Date: July 22, 2016
Hello My Twenties follows five young women sharing a house called Belle Epoque, navigating the challenges of their 20s in South Korea. From Yoo Eun Jae's small-town innocence to Song Ji Won's ghostly claims, each character brings a unique perspective, including Jung Ye Eun, Yoon Jin Myung, and Kang Yi Na. Their intertwined lives explore friendship, growth, and the real issues faced by South Korea's younger generation.
3. Hot Stove League
- Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se, Jo Byung Gyu
- Director: Jung Dong Yoon
- Runtime: 59-63 minutes
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Sports drama
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
Hot Stove League centers on the Dreams, a struggling Korean baseball team, who hire Baek Seung Soo, a championship-winning manager with no baseball experience. Facing budget cuts, internal conflicts, and resistant team culture, Seung Soo, along with operations manager Se Young and Jae Hee, aim to transform Dreams into champions. Yet, a dark cloud looms: every team Seung Soo has led to victory has subsequently folded.
4. The King’s Affection
- Cast: Park Eun Bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Byung Chan, Bae Yoon Kyung, Jung Chaeyeon
- Director: Song Hyun Wook
- Runtime: 70 minutes
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Historical, romance, fiction, comedy
- Release Date: October 11, 2021
The King's Affection unfolds during the Joseon dynasty, when the crown princess' twin daughter, Dam Yi, survives a death order by living secretly as a maid. When her twin brother, Crown Prince Lee Hwi, dies, Dam Yi assumes his identity. Navigating court intrigue and rekindled love with Jung Ji Woon, her royal tutor, Dam Yi's dual life is a poignant blend of duty, deception, and forbidden romance.
5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young
- Director: Yoo In Shik
- Runtime: 64-82 minutes
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Legal Drama
- Release Date: June 29, 2022
Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young Woo, an autistic lawyer with a photographic memory, navigating her career at a prestigious Seoul law firm. Despite facing prejudice and skepticism, her unique approach to legal cases, fueled by her fascination with whales, leads to unexpected resolutions. Supported by friends and challenged by rivals, her journey explores themes of acceptance, intelligence, and perseverance in a neurotypical world.
6. The Witch Part 2: The Other One
- Cast: Shin Si Ah, Park Eun Bin, Seo Eun Soo, Jin Goo, Sung Yoo Bin, Jo Min Su
- Director: Park Hoon Jung
- Runtime: 137 minutes
- Seasons: 2
- Genre: Science, fiction, action, horror
- Release Date: June 15, 2022
The Witch: Part 2. The Other One plunges into a world of hidden experiments and supernatural abilities. Ark 1, a genetically modified girl, escapes a lab, leading to a deadly pursuit involving gangsters and secret agents. Her journey intertwines with Kyung-Hee and reveals shocking family ties, culminating in a gripping finale that sets the stage for further witch hunts and dark revelations.
7. Castaway Diva
- Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chase Hong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Hun
- Director: Oh Chung Hwan
- Runtime: 80 minutes
- Seasons: 1
- Genre: Coming of age, musical, romantic, comedy
- Release Date: October 28, 2023
Castaway Diva follows Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin), an aspiring K-pop idol who, after winning a competition, gets stranded on a deserted island for 15 years. Upon her return, she must navigate a changed world and a new life. The series uniquely blends her survival story with themes of overcoming domestic violence and finding happiness among supportive, non-toxic people.
Park Eun Bin's repertoire of movies and TV shows showcases her versatility and depth as an actress, from gripping thrillers like Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp to heartwarming dramas such as Hello My Twenties! and Hot Stove League. Her standout performances in historical epics like The King’s Affection and the critically acclaimed Extraordinary Attorney Woo have solidified her as a leading figure in South Korean entertainment.
Whether in intense action films or compelling television series, Park Eun Bin continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide with her talent and range.
