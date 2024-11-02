BABYMONSTER’s studio album DRIP dominates iTunes chart securing top spot in 11 regions

BABYMONSTER recently made their comeback with a full-length studio album titled DRIP. Soon after its release, the record became extremely popular among fans. Moreover, the album has managed to top the iTunes chart all around the world in addition to entering different international charts.

On November 2, 2024, BABYMONSTER’s new album titled DRIP managed to grab the top spots in iTunes in over 30 different regions. The countries that are ranked number one are Brazil, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Apart from the iTunes chart, reaching no. 2 on Japan’s Line Music Top 100 Albums chart, DRIP set a new personal best for the group.

The album was released on November 1, 2024, and within just 24 hours, the title track of the same name has managed to garner more than 20 million views on YouTube. The record consists of two title tracks, and the first one, titled CLIK CLAK, dropped ahead. The B-side tracks of the album include Love, Maybe, Really Like You, BILLIONAIRE, Love In My Heart, Woke Up In Tokyo, FOREVER, and BATTER UP remix version.

BABYMONSTER is a newly formed group in 2023, managed by YG Entertainment. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group released their first extended play, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, SHEESH. The song has gone on to achieve over 140 million plays on Spotify and over 120 million views on YouTube.

However, they made their official debut with the single BATTER UP, which was also included in the album. The fans were instantly drawn to the group, and the song gained immense recognition. The song has already surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and the group has gone on to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. Moreover, it has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube since the song’s premiere.

The B-side tracks of the album include MONSTERS, LIKE THAT, Stuck in the Middle, and DREAM. The popstar and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth produced the track LIKE THAT for the album. Stuck in the Middle was dropped as a pre-release track for the album.

