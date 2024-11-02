BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT ranks at no 2 on UK's Official Singles chart; Sets new record

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the track has risen to second place on the Official Singles Chart, making it the highest-ranking song by a K-pop female soloist.

On November 2, 2024, the UK Official Charts, which is equivalent to the US Billboard charts, announced that BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' new single APT. has ranked no. 2 on its Official Singles Chart. The song was surpassed only by Gigi Perez's Sailor Song which topped the charts this week. Moreover, the singer has now broken her own record, becoming the highest-ranking female K-pop artist on the Official Singles Chart, surpassing even group achievements.

Moreover, APT. ranked at no. 6 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week, in addition to entering the Official Singles Sales chart at no. 3 and no. 6 on the Official Streaming Chart for the second week.

Previously, Rosé made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Advertisement

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Prefect All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun heat up the screen with pure mayhem in The Fiery Priest new trailer; watch