Badland Hunters trailer: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young and Roh Jeong Eui star as crocodile hunters

Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, and Roh Jeong Eui starrer Badland Hunters is the latest addition to Netflix's impressive collection of Korean cinema gems. Directed by action expert Heo Hyeong Haeng, the screenplay comes from the talented duo Kwak Jae Min and Kim Bo Tong.

Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, and Roh Jeong Eui take up the daring task of hunting down crocodiles in a desolate wasteland

The teaser provides a fleeting yet enticing glimpse into what seems to be an exciting disaster thriller with a touch of gore. Ma Dong Seok, known for his impressive on-screen presence and movies like Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, embodies Nam San, an unwavering wasteland hunter navigating a post-apocalyptic Seoul. The clip then provides viewers with a taste of the high-octane action scenes in Badland Hunters, as well as the many characters that will cross paths with Nam San. Whether facing monstrous crocodiles or armed adversaries, Nam San, along with his team, employs saucy slashes and powerful gunshots, leaving a path of bodies in their wake.

The film is a collaborative production by Climax Studios, Big Punch Entertainment, and Nova Films, with Netflix securing the distribution rights. Scheduled for release on January 26, Badland Hunters is set to deliver a thrilling South Korean disaster experience, and its initial teaser trailer has already generated excitement for its intense action sequences.

Plot of Badland Hunters

Badland Hunters unfolds in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, devastated by a massive earthquake that has obliterated towering structures, wiped out habitation, and nearly eradicated all vegetation. The aftermath has plunged the remaining survivors into a frenzied struggle for shelter and sustenance, leading to chaos and occasional violent clashes. In this harsh landscape, wasteland hunter Nam San, accompanied by Yang Gi Sun (Lee Hee Jun) and Choi Ji Wan (Lee Jun Young), strives to survive the brutal challenges of the now hellish wasteland where humanity will face severe trials amid nature's unforgiving challenges.

