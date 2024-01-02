Badland Hunters trailer: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young and Roh Jeong Eui star as crocodile hunters
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer of its post-apocalyptic action movie Bandland Hunters starring Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, and Roh Jeong Eui.
Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, and Roh Jeong Eui starrer Badland Hunters is the latest addition to Netflix's impressive collection of Korean cinema gems. Directed by action expert Heo Hyeong Haeng, the screenplay comes from the talented duo Kwak Jae Min and Kim Bo Tong.
Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Jun, Lee Jun Young, and Roh Jeong Eui take up the daring task of hunting down crocodiles in a desolate wasteland
The teaser provides a fleeting yet enticing glimpse into what seems to be an exciting disaster thriller with a touch of gore. Ma Dong Seok, known for his impressive on-screen presence and movies like Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, embodies Nam San, an unwavering wasteland hunter navigating a post-apocalyptic Seoul. The clip then provides viewers with a taste of the high-octane action scenes in Badland Hunters, as well as the many characters that will cross paths with Nam San. Whether facing monstrous crocodiles or armed adversaries, Nam San, along with his team, employs saucy slashes and powerful gunshots, leaving a path of bodies in their wake.
The film is a collaborative production by Climax Studios, Big Punch Entertainment, and Nova Films, with Netflix securing the distribution rights. Scheduled for release on January 26, Badland Hunters is set to deliver a thrilling South Korean disaster experience, and its initial teaser trailer has already generated excitement for its intense action sequences.
Plot of Badland Hunters
Badland Hunters unfolds in a post-apocalyptic Seoul, devastated by a massive earthquake that has obliterated towering structures, wiped out habitation, and nearly eradicated all vegetation. The aftermath has plunged the remaining survivors into a frenzied struggle for shelter and sustenance, leading to chaos and occasional violent clashes. In this harsh landscape, wasteland hunter Nam San, accompanied by Yang Gi Sun (Lee Hee Jun) and Choi Ji Wan (Lee Jun Young), strives to survive the brutal challenges of the now hellish wasteland where humanity will face severe trials amid nature's unforgiving challenges.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok's The Outlaws movie series creates history at Korean box office; Here's how
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more