Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Winners: Moving's Lee Jung Ha, Exhuma's Lee Do Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, more bag trophies

Celebrated K-stars like BIBI, Lee Do Hyun, and Kim Soo Hyun are being honored at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, for their outstanding performances. Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the event recognizes excellence in film, television, and theater.

About the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, held at COEX in Seoul on May 7, 2024, marks a celebration of excellence in Korean film, television, and theater. Hosted by Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum, the ceremony honors outstanding achievements following meticulous screening by industry professionals and experts. Nominees, announced on April 8, 2024, showcase works released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. With strict criteria and esteemed judges, the awards recognize and commend the creative talents shaping Korea's entertainment landscape.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Winners

Enlisted below are those who earned laurels at the Baeksang Arts Awards for the year.

Prizm Popularity Award

Male - Kim Soo Hyun

Female - IVE’s Ahn Yujin

Best New Actor (Films)

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Best New Actress (Films)

BIBI for Hopeless

Best New Director (Films)

Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer

Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Best Supporting Actress (Films)

Lee Sang Hee for My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Best Screenplay (Films)

Jason Yu for Sleep

Best Technical Achievement (Films)

Kim Byung In for Exhuma

Gucci Impact Award (Films)

The Dream Songs

Best New Actor (Television)

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Best New Actress (Television)

Jeon Yuna for The Kidnapping Day

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Best Screenplay (Television)

Kang Full for Moving

Best Technical Achievement (Television)

Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho for Whales and I

