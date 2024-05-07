Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Winners: Moving's Lee Jung Ha, Exhuma's Lee Do Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, more bag trophies
At the 60th edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards, numerous K-stars like BIBI, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, and more got recognized for their remarkable performances. Read on!
-
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards unfolds on May 7 in Seoul
-
Know all the winners for the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024
Celebrated K-stars like BIBI, Lee Do Hyun, and Kim Soo Hyun are being honored at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, for their outstanding performances. Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the event recognizes excellence in film, television, and theater.
About the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, held at COEX in Seoul on May 7, 2024, marks a celebration of excellence in Korean film, television, and theater. Hosted by Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum, the ceremony honors outstanding achievements following meticulous screening by industry professionals and experts. Nominees, announced on April 8, 2024, showcase works released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. With strict criteria and esteemed judges, the awards recognize and commend the creative talents shaping Korea's entertainment landscape.
Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 Winners
Enlisted below are those who earned laurels at the Baeksang Arts Awards for the year.
Prizm Popularity Award
- Male - Kim Soo Hyun
- Female - IVE’s Ahn Yujin
Best New Actor (Films)
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
Best New Actress (Films)
- BIBI for Hopeless
Best New Director (Films)
- Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer
- Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
Best Supporting Actress (Films)
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Best Screenplay (Films)
- Jason Yu for Sleep
Best Technical Achievement (Films)
- Kim Byung In for Exhuma
Gucci Impact Award (Films)
- The Dream Songs
Best New Actor (Television)
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
Best New Actress (Television)
- Jeon Yuna for The Kidnapping Day
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
Best Screenplay (Television)
- Kang Full for Moving
Best Technical Achievement (Television)
- Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho for Whales and I
Please note this is a developing copy.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Know when and where to watch, lineup, presenters, hosts, nominees, and more details